VENICE TOWNSHIP BOARD
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE
ADOPTION:
INTERIM ZONING MAP
On December 5, 2022, Venice Township (the “Township”) adopted Ordinance No. 2022-12-5c, Interim Zoning Map (the “Ordinance”).
The Ordinance amends to the Interim Zoning Map in the Township’s Interim Zoning Ordinance as follows:
A true copy of the Ordinance is available at the Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449 and may be inspected during regular business hours.
Alissa Sumner
Township Clerk
Venice Township
PO Box 222
Lennon, MI 48449
810-621-4096
Publish: December 10. 2022
