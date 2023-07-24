DRAFT SYNOPSIS
REGULAR MEETING
CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
July 17, 2023
Roll Call:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Treasurer Levesque, Trustee Hagadon, Trustee Holzheuer, Trustee Krhovsky and Trustee Spicer.
AGENDA:
It was moved by Clerk Brady, supported by Trustee Holzheuer to approve the agenda with the addition under New Business of E. Sata Agreement and F. Solar Decomissiong Agreement. Motion carried.
MINUTES:
It was moved by Trustee Krhovsky, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the minutes of the June 19, 2023 regular meeting of the Caledonia Charter Township Board of Trustees. Motion carried.
COMMUNICATIONS:
County Commissioner: NONE
Kent Edwards, Rowe: NOT PRESENT
PUBLIC COMMENT: NONE
APPROVAL OF BILLS:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve both the payment of the June 2023 Payroll and the July 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll checks 26562-26683 in the amount of $13,774.24; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check No 19412-19429 in the amount of $184,248.13, Fire Fund Check No 2219 in the amount of $18,480.00 Middletown Project Check No. 1010 in the amount of 9,046.25 and Ambulance Fund Check 1001 in the amount of $111,825.00 for a Grand Total of $337,373.62. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORT: NO REPORT
CASH TRANSACTION/TREASURER’S REPORT: NO REPORT
NEW BUSINESS:
APPROVAL OF CHANGE ORDER FROM ROWE:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Hagadon to approve Change Order Number 22C0193 for the Middletown Water Project from Rowe Engineering. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
AUTHORIZE TOWNSHIP ATTORNEY TO REVIEW FIRE AGREEMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Krhovsky, supported by Trustee Hagadon to authorize the Township Attorney to Review the Township Fire Agreement. Motion carried.
SALARY CAP FOR ELECTION OFFICIAL DEPUTIES:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to cap the pay to election official deputies to $7,500.00 per year at $12.00 per hour. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
STAPLES ACCOUNT INFORMATION:
Clerk Brady informed the board that Staples will no longer have a Staples Credit Card Plan.
SATA:
It was moved by Trustee Holzheuer, supported by Trustee Hagadon to approve the commitment to SATA for 2023 in the amount not to exceed $30,351.27. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
SOLAR FARM DECOMMISSIONING AGREEMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Krhovsky, supported by Trustee Holzheuer to authorize the Township Attorney to negotiate the agreement for the Decommission of the Vandekarr Road Solar farm at a rate of 1.76 million dollars. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CONTINUING BUSINESS: NONE
PUBLIC COMMENT:
Shelly Ochodnicky
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Holzheuer to adjourn at 8:35 p.m. Motion carried.
