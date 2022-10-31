Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on November 30, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Craig Michael Whitbeck and Nicole Marie Whitbeck, husband and wife Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for lender and lender`s successors and assigns Date of mortgage: December 1, 2020 Recorded on December 10, 2020, Liber 1276, on Page 0122, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Union Home Mortgage Corp. Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: One Hundred Seventy-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Eight and 22/100 Dollars ($173,858.22) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: Parcel A: Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 25; Woodhull Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, thence West 1790.56 feet; thence South 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds East 900.71 feet; thence South 16 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds West 300 feet; thence South 27 degrees 19 minutes 23 seconds West 131.14 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 27 degrees 19 minutes 23 seconds West 71.69 feet; thence South 01 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds East 612.50 feet; thence North 88 degrees 43 minutes 40 seconds East 658.47 feet; thence North 01 degrees 00 minutes 39 seconds West 656.77 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 21 seconds West 627.29 feet to point of beginning, being located in the West 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 25, Town 5 North, Range 1 East. Together with an easement for ingress and egress over a parcel described as commencing at a point on the North line of Section 25 which is 1774.06 feet West of the Northeast corner of Section 25; thence South 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds East 903.18 feet; thence South 16 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds West 303.96 feet; thence South 27 degrees 19 minutes 23 seconds West 124.15 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 21 seconds West 18.50 feet; thence South 27 degrees 19 minutes 23 seconds West 71.69 feet; thence South 01 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds East 612.50 feet; thence South 88 degrees 43 minutes 40 seconds West 49.50 feet; thence North 01 degrees 16 minutes 20 seconds West 625.11 feet; thence North 27 degrees 19 minutes 23 seconds East 210.97 feet; thence North 16 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East 288.01 feet; thence North 00 degrees 02 minutes 00 seconds West 893.34 feet; thence East 66 feet to the point of beginning. Commonly known as 6159 W Beard Rd, Perry, MI 48872 The redemption period will be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Union Home Mortgage Corp. Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400
Publish: October 31, 2022 and November 7, 14 and 21, 2022
