Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
August 2, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Robin Leary, Tom Emery, Caroline Vincent, Christopher Rollins.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions and corrections. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The July 5, 2023 meeting minutes were approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 78 traffic stops in the Twp; 168 total calls for the month in the Twp.
SSESA: 31 runs for the month in the Twp; 147 runs for the year in the Twp; 1141 SSESA calls year to date.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Unfinished Business: None
New Business:
• There was discussion regarding a mining operation on Beardslee Rd. Residents presented their concerns. The Township has contacted other governmental agencies to see if the operation is compliant with laws and permitting requirements. Pete Preston, Zoning Administrator for Shiawassee Co. gave an opinion on May 30, 2023 regarding legal non-conforming use of this operation that the Township Board does not agree with. A motion by Parmalee and seconded by Griffith was made to send a letter of appeal to the Shiawassee Co Zoning Board of Appeals asking for review and explanation of the validity of Mr. Preston’s opinion. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• The Roselawn Cemetery Prices for opening/closing of graves and foundations was updated. See the website for updates. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• Resolution 8-2023 was approved to allow Treasurer, Troy Parmalee to disburse the regular monthly payment for Ambulance Service to the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance (SSESA) early for the remainder of the 2023 calendar year if needed for the authorities cash flow purposes. Fulks moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The Mail Box installation bid from Godfrey LLC was approved in the amount of $900. Fraser moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• A public hearing date was set for Sept. 6, 2023 for Nelson Holding Co, located in Wild Rose Blvd parcel #014-11-300-005-01 to establish an IFT district. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
• Resolution 9-2023 was approved to allow Clerk, Kelly Schmidt submit paper work and enter into an agreement with Shiawassee County or other jurisdictions for the 9 day early voting site for all future State and Federal election. Griffith moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• The replacement of the sewer flow meter was discussed and approved not to exceed $3500. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• There are 2 shrubs in the veterans circle that are over grown and dying. The Board approved cutting them down to improve the looks of the veterans circle. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish August 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.