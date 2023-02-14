NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40259-DE
Estate of HELEN L. MARRAH Date of Birth: September 16, 1936.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Helen L. Marrah, died August 17, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janet M. Keesler, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: February 7, 2023
DONALD MARRAH, JR.
Personal representative
788 E. Juddville Road
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (989) 277-1671
MATTHEW J. VAN EPPS P37030
Attorney at Law
318 N. Water St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-6777
Publish: February 14, 2023
