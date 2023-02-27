NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40393-DE
Estate of DUANE ALAN BOHNETT Date of Birth: December 8, 1957.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Duane Alan Bohnett, died December 15, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Dustin A. Bohnett, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: February 23, 2023
DUSTIN A. BOHNETT
Personal representative
13220 Rustic Lane
Stanfield, NC 28163
TIMOTHY D. CHURCHILL P38179
Attorney at Law
9042 Lewis Ave., P.O. Box 490
Temperance, MI 48182
Telephone No. (734) 847-8080
Publish: February 27, 2023
