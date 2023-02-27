NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40393-DE

Estate of DUANE ALAN BOHNETT Date of Birth: December 8, 1957.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Duane Alan Bohnett, died December 15, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Dustin A. Bohnett, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: February 23, 2023

DUSTIN A. BOHNETT

Personal representative

13220 Rustic Lane

Stanfield, NC 28163

TIMOTHY D. CHURCHILL P38179

Attorney at Law

9042 Lewis Ave., P.O. Box 490

Temperance, MI 48182

Telephone No. (734) 847-8080

Publish: February 27, 2023

