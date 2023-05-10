NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
Estate of CARL C. HILL AND LENA MAE HILL LIVING TRUST dated November 10, 1994 NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The settlor, Lena Mae Hill, date of birth October 11, 1932, who lived at 11150 Beardslee Road, Perry, MI 48872, diead March 14, 2023.
There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Carl C. Hill, and Lena Mae Hill Living Trust, dated November 10, 1994 will be forever barred unless presented to Steven C. Hill, successor Trustee, at 11100 Beardslee Road, Perry, MI 48872, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 8, 2023
STEVE C. HILL
Successor Trustee
The Carl C. Hill and Lena Mae Hill
Living Trust Dated November 10, 1994
11100 Beardslee Road
Perry, Michigan 48972
Telephone No. (517) 625-7472
Publish: May 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.