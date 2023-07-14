Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
July 5, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Duane Wood
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The June 7, 2023 meeting minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 42 traffic stops in the Twp; 140 total calls for the month in the Twp.
SSESA: 17 runs for the month in the Twp; 116 runs for the year in the Twp; 968 SSESA calls year to date.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Correspondence:
• Shiawassee County Farm Bureau extended a bus tour invitation to visit Shiawassee County farms to learn about local agricultural diversity, conservation efforts and issues farmers face. The bus departs/returns to Corunna Public Schools football field, August 21, 2023 from 8am-1pm.
• * SSESA has applied for an equipment grant. A letter was sent to MI Dept of Treasury confirming that the entire jurisdiction of Perry Township is covered for Fire Protection by SSESA, and that the Township, being an Incorporating Member of the organization, fully supports this application to aid with equipment purchases.
Unfinished Business: None
New Business:
• The annual SEDP Invoice in the amount of $3556 was approved. Parmalee Moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish July 14, 2023
