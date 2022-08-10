CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 364
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Chapter 490 is hereby repealed and the following is substituted in their place and stead:
1. PURPOSE
This ordinance is adopted for the purpose to authorize and regulate the operation of Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) on streets in the City of Perry and providing penalties for the violation thereof.
2. DEFINITIONS
As used in this chapter:
(a) “City” means the City of Perry.
(b) “Direct supervision” means the direct visual observation of the operator with the unaided or normally corrected eye, where the observer is able to come to the immediate aid of the operator.
(c) “Driver’s license” means an operator’s or chauffeur’s license or permit issued to an individual by the Secretary of State under Chapter III of the Michigan Vehicle Code, 1949 PA 300, as amended, MCL 257.301 to 257.329, for that individual to operate a vehicle, whether or not conditions are attached to the license or permit.
(d) “Maintained portion” means the roadway and any shoulder of the road whether paved or unpaved.
(e) “Operate” means to ride in or on, and be in actual physical control of, the operation of an ORV.
(f) “Operator” means a person who operates or is in actual physical control of the operation of an ORV.
(g) “ORV,” or “off-road vehicle” means a motor-driven off-road recreation vehicle capable of cross-country travel with benefit of a road or trail, on or immediately over land, snow, ice, marsh, swampland, or other natural terrain. ORV includes, but is not limited to, a multi-track or multi-wheel drive vehicle, an ATV, a motorcycle or related 2-wheel vehicle, a vehicle with 3 or more wheels, an amphibious machine, or a ground-effect air cushion vehicle, or other means of transportation deriving motive power from other than muscle or wind including. ORV does not include a snowmobile, a farm vehicle being used for farming, a vehicle used for military, fire, emergency, or law enforcement purposes, a vehicle owned by a utility company or an oil or gas company when performing maintenance on its facilities or on property over which it has an easement, a construction or logging vehicle used in the performance of its common function, or a registered aircraft.
(h) “Street,” as used herein, means a city street or road as described in Section 5 of 1951 PA 51, as amended, MCL 247.655.
(i) “Safety Certificate” means a certificate issued pursuant to 1994 PA 451, as amended, MCL 324.81130, or a comparable ORV safety certificate issued under the authority of another state or a province of Canada.
3. DESIGNATED STREETS.
(a) An ORV may be operated under this Ordinance on all city streets except as otherwise prohibited or limited in this ordinance.
(b) An ORV may not be operated on sidewalks.
(c) An ORV may not be operated on the road surface, roadway, shoulder or right-of-way of any State or Federal highway, including M-52 and the old section of M-78 (Lansing Road) from M-52 to the Clinton County line.
(d) A person operating an ORV on a designated city street may cross an excluded road as described in paragraph (b) of this section for the sole purpose of continuing travel on the designated city street. The crossing of the excluded road shall only be performed if the operation can be done safely and only at a right angle. The operator shall bring the vehicle to a complete stop before proceeding across the excluded road and shall yield the right-of-way to any approaching traffic.
(e) Pursuant to MCL 324.81131(4), and only if necessary to protect the environment or if the operation of ORVs poses a particular and demonstrable threat to public safety, the city may adopt an ordinance to close any streets or roads within the boundaries of the city to the operation of ORVs otherwise permitted by this ordinance.
4. OPERATING CONDITIONS.
Except as set forth herein or otherwise provided by law, an ORV meeting all of the following conditions may be operated on a designated street in the city:
(a) With the flow of traffic and only on the far right of the maintained portion of a designated street.
(b) At a speed of no more than 25 miles per hour, or a lower posted ORV speed limit.
(c) In a manner which does not interfere with traffic on the street.
(d) During daylight hours only; specifically, not later than one-half hour after sunset and not earlier than one-half hour before sunrise.
(e) Traveling single file, except when overtaking and passing another ORV and after yielding the right of way to all roadway traffic.
(f) While displaying a securely attached white-lighted headlight and red-lighted taillight.
(g) When equipped with a braking system that may be operated by hand or foot, capable of producing deceleration at 14 feet per second on level ground at a speed of 20 miles per hour.
(h) With a throttle so designed that when the pressure used to advance the throttle is removed, the engine speed will immediately and automatically return to idle.
(i) When equipped with at least one mirror securely mounted and positioned on the ORV in such a manner to be able to clearly view traffic approaching from behind.
(j) Each operator and passenger of an ORV must wear a crash helmet approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation unless the vehicle is equipped with a roll-bar or other such roof that meets or exceeds standards for a crash helmet and the operator and each passenger is wearing a properly adjusted and fastened seat belt.
(k) While the ORV, if powered by an internal combustion engine, is equipped with a spark arrester type U.S. Forest Service approved muffler in good working order and in constant operation so as to meet all applicable noise emission standards and regulations.
(l) ORVs shall not be operated in a manner that will cause damage to the street surface or shoulder. In this regard, prohibited activity includes but is not limited to actions such as “fishtailing” and any spinning of tires that disperses gravel or creates ruts or other damage.
(m) ORVs shall not be used tow or pull any type of vehicle or device (i.e., sled, toboggan, wagon, cart, etc.) with any person(s) on board.
5. LICENSE; SAFETY CERTIFICATE.
A person less than 18 years of age shall not operate an ORV on a street in the city unless the person is in possession of a valid driver’s license or unless the person is under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian and has in his or her possession an ORV Safety Certificate. A person less than 16 years of shall not operate on ORV on the city streets under this ordinance.
6. REGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE.
Unless a person possesses a valid driver’s license, a person shall not operate an ORV on a street in the city if the ORV is registered as a motor vehicle, and either is more than 65 inches wide or has three wheels.
7. EVIDENCE.
In a court action in this state, if competent evidence demonstrates that a vehicle that is permitted to operate on a road, street, or highway pursuant to the Michigan Vehicle Code was in a collision on a roadway with an ORV that is not registered under the Code, the operator of the ORV shall be considered prima facie negligent.
8. PENALTIES.
Any person who violates this ordinance is guilty of a municipal civil infraction, subject to the penalties defined in the Michigan Vehicle Code.
9. SAVINGS CLAUSE.
This chapter shall in no manner affect pending litigation, either civil or criminal, founded or growing out of any Ordinance, Resolution, Order or parts thereof, hereby repealed, and this chapter shall in no manner affect any rights, claims, privileges, immunities or causes of action of the City, or other person, either criminal or civil, that may have already occurred, accrued or grown out of any Ordinance, Resolution, Order or policy, or any part thereof, hereby repealed.
10. VALIDITY AND SEVERABILITY.
Should any portion of this chapter be found invalid for any reason, such as holding shall not be construed as affecting the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter.
11. IMMUNITY CLAUSE.
Subject to Section 5 of 1964 PA 170, MCL 691.1405, the city is immune from tort liability for injuries or damages sustained by any person arising in any way out of the operation or use, on the maintained portion or unmaintained portion of a highway, road, or street, of an ORV.
Date Adopted: August 4, 2022
Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 21st day of July, 2022, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 4th day of August, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: August 10, 2022
