Bid Notice:
Shiawassee County Road Commission is accepting bids to fulfill PA 106 VEBA requirements. All vendors interested in bidding for the following benefits, please submit a sealed bid to P.O. Box 700, Attn: Krissy Weidenfeller, Cadillac, Michigan 49601. Bid must be received by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Benefits included: Medical. Contact Krissy (855) 306-1099 x 1013 for information. Shiawassee County Road Commission reserves the right to accept or reject all bid requests.
Publish: November 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.