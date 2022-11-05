Bid Notice:

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.