Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM on JULY 27, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information.
Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Patrick V. Voit, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for lender and lenders successors and/or assigns, Mortgagee, dated November 2, 2020 and recorded January 4, 2021 in Liber 1276, Page 935, Shiawassee County Records, Michigan. Said mortgage is now held by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, by assignment. There is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of Two Hundred Fifteen Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Seven and 10/100 Dollars ($215,627.10).
Under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and the statute in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given that said mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at public vendue at the place of holding the circuit court within Shiawassee County, Michigan at 10:00 AM on JULY 27, 2022.
Said premises are located in the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County Michigan, and are described as:
Part of the southwest 1/4 of section 22, T7N, R3E, city of Corunna, Shiawassee county, Michigan, beginning at the west 1/4 post, thence east along 1/4 line 200 feet, thence south to northerly bank of Shiawassee river, thence westerly along bank to west section line, thence north to the point of beginning.
710 Walnut St, Corunna, Michigan 48817
The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA §600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale.
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale, pursuant to MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damage to the property during the redemption period.
Dated: June 29, 2022
File No. 22-006649
Firm Name: Orlans PC
Firm Address: 1650 West Big Beaver Road, Troy MI 48084
Firm Phone Number: (248) 502.1400
(06-29)(07-20)
Publish: June 29, 2022 and July 6, 13 and 20, 2022
