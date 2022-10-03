REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Chuck Kerridge at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Michael Carr, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel, Brian DeLorge.
ABSENT: John Lawson.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Lisa Champion-Julian, Parks & Rec Director; Bill Kimble, c2ae; Mike White; Mike Luongo; Cathy Cramner; Danielle Eilert; Jami Cromley; Melissa Shepard.
APPROVE AGENDA
Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda:
3. Accept the resignation from Ed Norton from the Youth Sports Commission effective immediately.
4. Accept appointment of Holly Diaz to Youth In-Line Hockey
Commission for an indefinite term.
5. Remove Boards and Commissions Openings from future Agendas
effective immediately.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Jami Cromley, Community District Library Director, reported the libraries are back to normal operations post Covid. They are currently offering hotspots, tablets and chrome books through emergency connectivity fund grant. Added tutoring service through tutor.com for online tutoring, kindergarten through adult can use the service.
Cathy Cramner, Corunna Library Branch Manager, reported multiple events held through the year were a big hit and you can find future events on website mycdl.com.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous special meeting of August 17, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 7-29-22 through 8-11-22, 8-12-22 through 8-24-22 and 8-25-22 through 9-8-22.
3. Accept the resignation from Ed Norton from the Youth Sports Commission effective immediately. (This item was added to the agenda.)
4. Accept appointment of Holly Diaz to Youth In-Line Hockey Commission for an indefinite term. (This item was added to the agenda.)
5. Remove Boards and Commissions Openings from the Agendas effective immediately. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Discussion of FY23 Draft DWSRF Project Award.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the grant the city was awarded for booster stations, water tower and water mains. Previous high costs verse’s the grant available caused the city to postpone the project. After reapplying, the grant amount awarded increased and the city will be able to go forward with the project now. Planning to start project in quarter two of 2023. No action taken.
Consider c2ae DWSRF Amendment 1 Design Engineering.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed design work, ineligible work that the grant will not cover and extra work done to satisfy the state to explain increased cost of the project. Bill Kimble, c2ae, explained why extra work was done for the state. Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the c2ae DWSRF Amendment 1 Design Engineering as presented not to exceed $141,500.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider c2ae DWSRF Amendment 2 Construction Engineering.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the additional costs for the same work for the awarded DWSRF grant being done for the construction engineering side of project. Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve c2ae DWSRF Amendment 2 Construction Engineering as presented not to exceed $678,825.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider SATA 2023 Contribution.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve SATA 2023 Contribution as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider Daystarr in McCurdy Park Layout.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed installing fiber lines through the park with wi-fi hot spots and cameras. The Commercial/Youth Center building would have access points within the building to allow vendors to use wi-fi during events. Stu Coutts would have fiber lines ran from the pump station on the other side of the river to allow cameras; as well as cameras on the kayak launch and foot bridge. Friends of the Corunna Historical Village have approved contributing $6000.00 to the project. Granger moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve Daystarr installation in McCurdy Park as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider Stu Coutts Landscape Design.
Chuck Kerridge, Mayor, discussed and presented layout of new landscaping surrounding Stu Coutts. Councilperson Spannagel suggested installing a small play scape for children to use when utilizing Stu Coutts so parents did not need to leave the gathering and cross the river to the park. Councilpersons Sarrazin and Granger agreed on installing a fence on the south side by the river to make the area more secure. Carr moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve Stu Coutts Landscape Design as presented with agreed additions as discussed.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Discussion of Industrial Park Sign.
Council asked Joe Sawyer, City Manager to bring back more information and financial participation commitments from Industrial Park business owners towards the sign. No action taken.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to adjourn at 8:52 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Chuck Kerridge, Mayor
Jessica Morence, Deputy Clerk
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: October 3, 2022
