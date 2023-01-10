NOTICE TO BIDDERS
2023 CHIP SEAL PROJECT
FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for the
and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Major items include: 15,700 square yards of double chip seal and fog seal.
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 for the 2023 Chip Seal Project at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. This bid will be considered “All or None”.
“All or None” means that bidders are required to submit pricing for all items requested. Any proposal received that does not meet this requirement will be disqualified. If said bid is not listed as “All or None” the City reserves the right to split said bid to our best benefit.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, fax, email, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
All bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond for a sum of not less than 5% of the total bid and shall be made payable to the city of Owosso. This amount shall be forfeited in the case of failure on the part of the successful bidder to sign a contract and furnish satisfactory bonds as required within ten (10) consecutive calendar days after the acceptance of the bid by the city of Owosso.
The bidder agrees that if the city accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment and tools necessary to execute the work at the unit prices named in the bid proposal and will furnish the surety for performance, for one hundred percent (100%) of this bid, which shall be accepted and approved by the city.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
Hard copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
No work can begin before July 5, 2023 and all work is to be completed by September 1, 2023.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be submitted to Clayton Wehner and received at least five (5) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, or via FAX at 989-723-8854 or by e-mail to: clayton.wehner@ci.owosso.mi.us , Call 989-725-0551 to arrange a field inspection.
Publish: January 10, 2023
