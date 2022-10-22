CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, October 17, 2022
A moment of silence was held in memory of Bruce Cook, long-time local business owner, philanthropist, and tireless Owosso supporter; dedicated to helping high school graduates throughout the county achieve a world class college education at the University of Michigan.
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-103 – Hazards & Nuisances. Conducted a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-103, Hazards & Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances. The following person commented in regard to the proposed special assessment: Max Tait. The Council moved to approve the special assessment district with the removal of charges for 1008 S. Cedar Street.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke said he feels the City treats building owners unevenly, aggressively going after some and not others. He asked when the “skywalk” is scheduled to come down, saying the court ordered its demolition months ago but nothing has been done.
Steve Perry introduced himself as a candidate for County Commission representing District 6, providing details on his education and work history. He said he would like to work for the people of the district.
Karen Mead-Elford said she too would like to know the status of the skywalk.
Mayor Eveleth asked City Manager Henne to provide an update on the status of the skywalk.
City Manager Henne indicated that the City wanted the structure demolished and it’s patience with the situation has run out as well. He briefly detailed the course of events, saying that after the court order was issued the City was told by the property owner that they had a signed agreement with a contractor to demolish the structure after the completion of their current project. The owner and contractor have since reported repeated delays and given numerous promises the work will be done. The fact that the demolition has not taken place to date has frustrated residents in the area, the City, as well as Consumers Energy and a decision has been made that if the work does not start within two weeks the City will seeks bids for the work.
There was discussion among Council regarding how long the bid process would take and whether the court order provided a definitive deadline for the demolition. The Council directed the City Manager to start the bid process now and not wait the additional two weeks.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Traffic Control Order – Ball Street Block Party Permission. Approved request from City resident Rachel Ewald for the partial street closure on North Ball Street between Galusha Street and North Street for the Ball Street Block Party on October 29, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, waived the insurance requirement, and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1487 formalizing the action.
Contract Amendment – Demolition of 1122 S Cedar Street and 917 S Park Street. Approved Amendment No. 1 to the contract with Smalley Construction, Inc. for the demolition of the structures at 1122 S. Cedar Street and 917 S. Park Street, extending the completion deadline to December 9, 2022 due to delays with utility disconnects and asbestos surveys.
Contract Change Order – Demolition of 1122 S. Cedar Street and 917 S. Park Street. Approved Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Smalley Construction, Inc. for the demolition of the structures at 1122 S. Cedar Street and 917 S. Park Street, increasing the contract amount to $16,755.00 for asbestos removal.
Contract Renewal - Utilities General Engineering Services. Approved the required annual renewal of the Utilities General Engineering Services contracts with Fishbeck, Jones & Henry, OHM Advisors, and Tetra Tech to provide engineering services for utilities projects through October 30, 2023.
Owosso Main Street/DDA Huntington Bank Account Signatories. Approved a resolution updating the signatories on Owosso Main Street/Owosso Downtown Development Authority’s Huntington Bank account.
Purchase Authorization – Road Salt. Authorized the purchase of road salt from Detroit Salt Company, LLC under State of Michigan Contract No. 1800000000768, in the amount of $90,552.00, for 1400 tons of road salt at $64.68/ton seasonal fill, to be delivered as needed for the 2022-2023 contract period.
Revolving Loan Fund Grant – Barrister Brewery. Approved the Revolving Loan Fund grant application for 902 W. Main Street for $20,745.00 to DMBA Owosso, LLC for the purpose of architectural and fire suppression costs associated with a mixed-use building.
Revolving Loan Fund-Loan – Shi-Sportsplex (Cool Kids, LLC). Approved the Revolving Loan Fund loan application for 201 S. Washington Street for $50,000.00 to Shi-Sportsplex, LLC for the purpose of property expansion costs associated with retail space and studio.
Boards and Commissions Appointment. (This item was added to the agenda.) Approved the following Mayoral boards and commissions appointment:
Traffic Control Order – Central Elementary Fall Festival. (This item was added to the agenda.) Approved the request of Owosso Public Schools for the closure of Ada Street from Oliver to Lee, and Lee Street from Ada to Shiawassee on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:30pm for the Central Elementary Fall Festival, and further approved a Traffic Control Order formalizing the closure.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
DDA/OMS Bylaws Amendments. Approved the proposed amendments to the Downtown Development Authority/Owosso Main Street bylaws.
COMMUNICATIONS
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. September 2022 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. September 2022 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. September 2022 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. September 2022 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. September 2022 Fire Report.
Zoning Board of Appeals. Minutes of September 20, 2022.
Owosso Historic District Commission. Minutes of September 21, 2022.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of September 27, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of September 28, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke thanked Council for being proactive in starting the bid process seeking contractors to demolish the skywalk.
City Manager Henne noted that Mayor Pro-Tem Osika will not be able to attend the MML Conference this week so he is going in her place.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, November 07, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 2 terms expire December 31, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Shiawassee District Library Board – term expires June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:12 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: October 22, 2022
