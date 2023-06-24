CITY OF OWOSSO REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL MINUTES SYNOPSIS
TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, and Emily S. Olson.
ABSENT: Councilmembers Janae L. Fear and Nicholas L. Pidek.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public Hearing - OPRA Exemption Certificate– 902 West Main Street. A public hearing was conducted to receive citizen comment regarding the application from DBMA Owosso, LLC for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for the property at 902 W Main St. The following person commented in regard to the requested exemption: Barbara Nees. The Council moved to approve the OPRA Exemption for a period of 10 years.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Dennis Cramer introduced himself as a Councilmember from the City of Swartz Creek and said he was on a mission to gather as much information as he could about the City’s recreational marijuana ordinance, including its development, implementation issues, and lessons learned from the process.
Tom Manke said there are lots of great events going on all around the county this coming weekend, highlighting the fact that the City charges event organizers for the use of City resources while many other municipalities do not.
Don Fields, Calvary Baptist Church elder, raised his moral concerns about the upcoming drag show events planned by private businesses and the Owosso Pride event that will be held at the amphitheater. He said society is trying to change what morality is and will face disintegration if it continues on this path, but there is hope in Jesus. He concluded, asking if any Councilmembers planned on attending the events in question to see if they break the law.
Patrice Martin noted that one way to combat negativity is to adopt an attitude of gratitude. She said she is thankful that the United States does not have a national religion, for free speech, and for a public education system that instills critical thinking skills in children. She went on to thank Council and City staff for graciously handling the negativity they receive from the public. She concluded by saying that Pride is simply recognizing a marginalized group of people as valuable human beings.
Geno Phillips, member of Calvary Baptist Church, asked whose definition of good and evil we live by, saying that he believes only the Bible defines what is truly good. He said Council should not be pushing the radical sexual agenda of a few in the community. He said that God will change people’s lives, but we will know his anger if we disobey.
Jeff Turner asked when the burned-out house at the corner of Chipman and South Streets would be torn down. He also expressed his concern after witnessing a child traveling down M-21 on a minibike, particularly in light of the fact that a young man was killed last week while doing something similar.
Eddie Urban said showed a poster of a lost cat in his neighborhood and asked people to keep an eye out for it. He also showed everyone the photo of him and Roary, the Detroit Lions mascot, that was taken recently.
Matthew Shepard, Perry resident, said he was told by the City Manager that the upcoming Owosso Pride event will be completely lawful. He disputed this idea saying that the City will be destroyed like Sodom and Gamora if such things are allowed to take place. He ended by asking if Council is going to stand up against sexual immorality and pedophilia.
Alex Eby said he lives and works in Owosso, and it is upsetting to the Pride events that are planned. He said he is praying for the return of God’s law and that God will open the eyes of Council so they can see the harm these events bring to children.
Councilmember Law said he agreed with Mr. Turner that minibikes using the streets as if they are driving a car is a problem, describing a close call he had with one on the street recently. He went on to address Mr. Cramer’s questions regarding the City’s recreational marijuana ordinance and the policies, offering to speak with Mr. Cramer at length at a later time.
City Manager Henne addressed Mr. Turner’s question regarding the burned-out house on the corner of Chipman Street and South Street saying the MEDC suggested the City apply for a blight elimination grant from the Shiawassee County Land Bank. The City is currently awaiting word on that grant. Once the house is torn down, he plans on speaking with Habitat for Humanity about the empty lots.
Councilmember Haber said he felt compelled to speak out on the upcoming “gay weekend”. He said he would be ok with it if everyone was over the age of 21, but that’s not the case. He felt that such events were grooming children.
Councilmember Olson said she plans on taking all of her children to the events this weekend. And she said she is grooming her children, to be more inclusive.
Mayor Teich noted that he plans on attending the events this weekend to observe and make up his own mind as to the nature of such events.
Councilmember Law said he thought the City couldn’t stop events like those in question anymore than they could stop a Klan rally. City Manager Henne indicated he was correct; the City cannot stop an event from being held simply because they don’t like it.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Recreation Service Agreement – Rudy DeMuth Field. Approved proposed Recreation Service Agreement with Owosso Youth Baseball for use of Rudy DeMuth Field for youth baseball practices and games for a period expiring December 31, 2028.
Traffic Control Order – Arsenal of Freedom Military Vehicle and Railroad Weekend. Approved request from the Steam Railroading Institute for the closure of 32 parking spaces near the southwest corner of the Comstock parking lot (Lot #10) for the Arsenal of Freedom Military Vehicle and Railroad Weekend event starting at 8:00am on Thursday, June 22, 2023 through Sunday, June 25, 2023 until 5:00pm and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1499 formalizing the action.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
* Indicates reappointment
Sole Source Purchase Authorization – Police In-Car Cameras. Waived competitive bidding requirements, approved the sole source purchase of six Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for marked police cars in an amount not to exceed $64,900.80 and further authorized payment to the vendor over the course of five years as provided in the contract.
Purchase Authorization – Ambulance Equipment. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized the purchase of one Stryker Lucas 3 Chest Compression System, one MTS Power Load cot fastener/ loader, one Power-Pro 2 ambulance cot, one Stair Pro manual stair chair and one Xpedition Powered Stair Chair from Stryker Corporation in the amount of $122,832.80, utilizing Savvik Purchasing Group Contract Nos. RFB #2019-05 and RFB #2021-06, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Sole Source Purchase Authorization – Bulk Carbon Dioxide. Waived competitive bidding requirements, approved the sole source purchase of bulk municipal drinking water treatment grade carbon dioxide from Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. in the amount of $136.00 per ton with an estimated yearly usage of 74 tons totaling $14,356.00, and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #1. Accepted the low bid of S.A. Smith Paving & Trucking, Inc. dba Smith Sand & Gravel for Class II Backfill Sand in the amount of $6.00 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and authorized payment in accordance with unit prices up to 3,000 tons for a total amount estimated at $18,000.00.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #2. Accepted the low bid of Ocenasek, Inc. for 22A gravel in the amount of $12.95 per ton, Limestone 6A in the amount of $28.90 per ton, and H1 limestone chip in the amount of $36.65 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and authorized payment in accordance with unit prices up to 1,200 tons, 150 tons, and 200 tons, respectively for a total amount estimated at $27,205.00.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #3. Accepted the low bid of Jackson Trucking, LLC for 21AA limestone in the amount of $26.60 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and authorized payment in accordance with the unit prices up to 500 tons for a total amount estimated at $13,300.00.
Bid Award – Legal Printing Services. Accepted the bid of The Argus-Press Company for legal printing services for the period of July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025 in the amount of $2.73 per column inch and $5.25 per affidavit of publication in the first year and $2.87 per column inch and $5.50 per affidavit of publication in the second year.
Warrant No. 629. Authorized Warrant No. 629 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
CDBG Rental Rehabilitation Grant Development Agreement – 114-116 West Main Street, 3rd Floor. Approved the CDBG Rental Rehabilitation Grant Development Agreement with Ruesswood REI Group, LLC and Randall Woodworth for the 3rd Floor of the building located at 114-116 West Main Street, and further approved amendment to the agreement removing the requirement that the escrow account be managed by a third party.
Tentative Bid Award – WWTP Improvements Phase 1. Approved tentatively awarding the low bid of RCL Construction Co., Inc. for the WWTP Improvements Project - Phase 1 in the amount of $18,553,124.00, contingent upon receipt of CWSRF funding for the project, and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Notice of Intent to Issue Bonds. Approved authorizing resolution to publish a Notice of Intent to issue limited tax general obligations bonds to finance the purchase of a fire truck.
Ordinance Adoption – Bonding for CWRF Financing – Project No. 5711-01. Adopted an ordinance to authorize and provide for the issuance of revenue bonds for Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund (CWRF) financing of the cost for internal tertiary process rehabilitation at the wastewater treatment plant under the provisions of Act 94, Public Acts of Michigan, 1933, as amended.
2022-23 City Budget Amendment. Adopted fourth quarter amendments to the 2022-2023 Budget.
2023 Fee Schedule Update. Adopted the proposed 2023 Fee Schedule updating various fees and charges for City services, effective July 1, 2023.
COMMUNICATIONS
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2023 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2023 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2023 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2023 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. May 2023 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. May 2023 Fire Report.
Downtown Development Authority. Minutes of June 7, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Jeff Turner said he had witnessed the aftermath of a couple of car wrecks recently and wondered if the wrecker companies are still required to clean up the street after a wreck. He said that job shouldn’t be up to the responding police officer.
Tom Manke noted that he is a wedding officiant and that he believes charging $50 to perform a ceremony is fair. He went on to reiterate his earlier comments saying that this Council is no longer working to bring people into town, that there is nothing going on here because the City charges for the use of City resources.
Eddie Urban joked that the City needs to get rid of all of the space aliens and zombies in town.
Matthew Shepard, Perry resident, spoke about how the military has changed its stance on the acceptance of gays in the military over the years and his feeling that the country is now circling the drain. He said he feels that he is being forced to accept the will of 4% of the people and said that America looks weak to the rest of the world. He asked if people wanted to see states secede from the Union once again.
Rod Bauer, president of RCL Construction Company, thanked Council for their confidence in tentatively awarding them the contract for Phase 1 of the WWTP Improvements Project. He promised to do a good job on the project.
Eddie Urban was granted one extra minute to speak by Mayor Teich. Upon reaching the podium Eddie told a story about how his vehicle was once hit by a pedestrian (and not the other way around).
NEXT MEETING
Monday, July 03, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:40 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish June 24, 2023
