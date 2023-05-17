NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of RANDY L. WOODIN Date of Birth: March 1, 1948. The Randy L. Woodin and Beryl A. Woodin Revocable Living Trust dated January 17, 2009.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Randy L. Woodin, who lived at 3409 Brown Road, Durand, Michigan 48429, died April 23, 2023. The decedent established The Randy L. Woodin and Beryl A. Woodin Revocable Living Trust dated January 17, 2009.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Randy L. Woodin, Jr., and or Shawn M. Woodin, Trustees of the Randy L. Woodin and Beryl A. Woodin Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 12, 2023

JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708

Attorney at Law

117 W. Oliver St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-5205

Publish: May 17, 2023

