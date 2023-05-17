NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of RANDY L. WOODIN Date of Birth: March 1, 1948. The Randy L. Woodin and Beryl A. Woodin Revocable Living Trust dated January 17, 2009.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Randy L. Woodin, who lived at 3409 Brown Road, Durand, Michigan 48429, died April 23, 2023. The decedent established The Randy L. Woodin and Beryl A. Woodin Revocable Living Trust dated January 17, 2009.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Randy L. Woodin, Jr., and or Shawn M. Woodin, Trustees of the Randy L. Woodin and Beryl A. Woodin Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 12, 2023
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: May 17, 2023
