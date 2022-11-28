City of Perry Planning Commission
Regularly Scheduled Meetings – 2023
*Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, February 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday June 5, 2023
*Monday, July 3, 2023
**Monday, August 7, 2023
*Monday, September 11, 2023
Monday, October 2, 2023
**Monday, November 6, 2023
Monday, December 4, 2023
NOTE: Meetings are held on the 1st Monday of each month, except for dates with *. Meetings are at 7:00pm in Perry City Council Chambers.
Exceptions to location of a meeting are marked with ** and will be held on the third floor of City Hall if there will be an election.
Publish: November 21 and 28, 2022
