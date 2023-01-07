CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Retirement Proclamation – Jon Cecil. Mayor Teich delivered a Proclamation recognizing Detective Sergeant Jon Cecil for his years of service to the City of Owosso on the occasion of his retirement.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Zoning Ordinance Amendment. A public hearing was conducted to receive citizen comment on the proposed amendments to Chapter 38, Zoning, of the Code of Ordinances, to allow drive-through window service at marihuana retail locations. There were no citizen comments regarding the proposed amendment received prior to, or during the meeting. The Council moved to approve the ordinance amendment as proposed.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Mayor Teich started off the comments period with a statement explaining that the Council is a group of seven elected community members charged with conducting the business of the City. During the last three meetings a significant amount of time was dedicated listening to residents and addressing issues regarding the opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Decisions were made and he considers the matters addressed. Citizens are free to continue to comment on these items, but he would like Council to move on and return its focus to the conduct of City business.
Mayor Teich asked that all comments be addressed to him.
Patrice Martin, a Fair Maven member, spoke about how misinformation and rumor have been used to sow division and create enemies in the community where none should exist, suggesting that those wishing to learn about the group simply ask a member rather than trying to wade through the untruths online. She noted that everyone present this evening is here because they love Owosso and want to see it thrive. She asked that people use that energy to work together to make Owosso an even better place.
Erica reminded Councilmembers that they represent everyone in the community, not just the majority. She went on to say that the City is comprised of people of varying backgrounds and opinions, all of which want to see Owosso move forward. In order to do so we need to accept the fact that other people get to determine their own course in life and our energy would be better spent on other things rather than forcing our opinion onto others.
Mark Drayton said he spoke with Councilmember Olson regarding her stance on the Pledge of Allegiance and they can now see each other’s point of view. That being said, he felt it was a violation of duty for a Councilmember to disparage a local business because they do not align with their views on religion. He asked Mayor Teich to remove Councilmember Olson from the Council for not upholding her oath of office. Lastly, he said he has never heard of the Fair Mavens group before and asked if they had been investigated.
Katlyn Gregory said that there has been no boycott initiated by the Fair Mavens group, that people do or don’t endorse a business based on their experience at that business. She said it was unfair that the businesses of Fair Mavens group members are now being targeted, asking that people make up their own minds and not be a puppet for others.
Tom Manke, publisher of Friends Community Owosso Corunna Facebook page, said he was recently asked by the former DDA Director to help market downtown Owosso businesses. His posts generated over 600,000 hits for downtown businesses and events. He suggested the Council provide the DDA with marketing funds and require them to utilize it in a way that reaches the greatest number of people.
Garland Grazier said he Googled “Fair Mavens” and discovered it was a large organization of women, originating in Australia, that get together to talk. He likened group get-togethers like men going to the cigar shop. He said they are not a secret group and are not out to ruin anyone. Lastly, he noted that people visit Mr. Manke’s Facebook page is for the drama.
Dave Gregory thanked the Mayor for his earlier statement addressing the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance issues. He also thanked the Councilmembers that were the targets of the recent horrible comments and threats for taking the high road and turning the other cheek. Lastly, he thanked the entire Council for keeping its focus on City business while respecting the First Amendment and encouraged everyone to visit downtown business and make their own decision whether to continue to patronize or not.
Rachel Osmer, Fair Mavens member, said she grew up in Owosso and returned to Owosso after college because she wanted to be here. She said it was very disappointing that an online bully was peddling false narratives about the Fair Mavens group causing her to feel threatened.
Patty VanLuven said she cares very much about Shiawassee County and made a choice to live here. She was adamant there is no boycott by the Fair Mavens group, though there is a constitutional right to do so. Lastly, she relayed a story about a friend of hers that moved away from the area because she didn’t feel her family was accepted here and the positive influence the Fair Mavens group had on her opinion of the community’s openness.
The 30-minute time limit for citizen comments was reached. Three more people expressed an interest in commenting. Mayor Teich asked them to wait to make their comments until the second citizen comment and question period near the end of the meeting.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-102 – Hazards and Nuisances. Authorized Resolution No. 1 setting a public hearing for Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-102, Hazards and Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances at 917 S. Park Street and 1122 S. Cedar Street.
Special Assessment District No. 2023-04. Authorized Resolution No. 4 setting a public hearing for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed special assessment roll for Special Assessment District No. 2023-04 for Center Street from King Street to North Street for street resurfacing.
Purchase Authorization – Police Utility Vehicle. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from Owosso Motors, Inc. d/b/a Signature Auto Group of Owosso for the purchase of one 2023 Ford Interceptor Police Utility in the amount of $45,745.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B7700180 / Macomb County Contract # 21-18, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicle.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
Check Register – December 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $1,712,301.21 through December 31, 2022.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Ordinance Adoption - Bonding for DWSRF Financing – Project No. 7491-01. Approved adoption of an ordinance to authorize and provide for the issuance of revenue bonds for DWSRF financing of the cost of the replacement of water mains and lead service lines, well upgrades, and SCADA upgrades at the water treatment plant and related facilities under the provisions of Act 94, Public Acts of Michigan, 1933, as amended.
Parks & Recreation Master Plan Update. Authorized adoption of the 2023-2027 Parks & Recreation Master Plan.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brianna Marrah, Main Street/Downtown Development Authority. Letter of Resignation.
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – November 2022.
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Pension and OPEB Report.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of December 12, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of December 22, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Bridget Flynn said she has lived in Shiawassee County most of her life and she always felt its residents were a diverse group of people. She was attracted to the Fair Mavens group because they seem like a positive women’s group, but the group is private and doesn’t allow everyone in. For this reason, she feels that membership in the group by elected officials is inappropriate.
Stacey Jameson, Fair Mavens member, said the Mavens are a new group, formed only 6 months ago, so many people haven’t heard of it until now, but there is nothing nefarious going on. She said there is no boycott, no list, and no requirement for membership except that you be female. She encouraged anyone wanting to know about the group to come to a meeting. Lastly, she said she felt it was inappropriate for a sitting Councilmember to compare the Fair Mavens to the KKK.
Judy Ford said that the separation of church and state is necessary for good governance. A person’s religion is private and personal, and no one can be required to display their faith, but citizens can demonstrate their allegiance by showing up and participating in our democracy.
Elaine Wigle had three questions: Why do we keep discussing prayer at City meetings? Why did it take until now to notify residents of the water sample that exceeded bacterial limits if the incident happened in October? And why are there still huge piles of snow in the streets of the downtown area?
Councilmember Olson read aloud a written statement listing the occasions she has been the subject of intimidation, open hostility, lies and online slander, stalking, and threats to her life in the six weeks she has been a member of City Council. All because she asked that Council reconsider having a religious prayer at the start of each meeting in an effort to help non-believers to feel more included in the democratic process. She went on to say that the Fair Mavens are not boycotting any business in town, but that she personally “votes with her dollars”. She said she moved here, invested her life savings here, and brought her businesses here because she sincerely wants to be here. She ran for City Council because she wants to participate in the effort to move the City forward. She takes her job as a Councilmember very seriously and is simply asking for some compassion and a minimum of respect.
City Manager Henne answered Mrs. Wigle’s questions noting the DPW got a little behind in removing the snow piled up downtown when they were stretched to their limit by the snowstorm and several major water main breaks over the Christmas holiday. He also indicated the City cannot put snow from the downtown down by the river due to EGLE regulations. Responding to her question regarding the bacterial testing of the water system that triggered the recent notice sent to water customers, he explained that due to maintenance work at the regular test the City was forced to move to a back-up site and take bacterial test samples from a closed, private part of the water system leading to the anomalous result reported in the bulletin. He said no one was ever in danger.
Mayor Teich asked the City Manager to briefly detail the efforts DPW workers went to ensure the streets were safe for holiday travelers and everyone had water service over Christmas. City Manager Henne indicated that they required all hands on deck, including the hands of a few administrators, to get the work done, with some DPW workers working 40+ hours just over the holiday weekend. Teams of workers were out plowing snow, while others were working to repair a watermain that ruptured five times in a four-day period, all while it was bitterly cold. Henne said between the two crises they actually ran out of workers at one point due to the statutory sleep requirements for heavy equipment operators. Mayor Teich thanked everyone involved, saying that while unseen, their efforts were greatly appreciated.
Councilmember Fear echoed the Mayor’s sentiments regarding the efforts of the DPW workers. She went on to note that she was unable to attend the last Council meeting, but she did watch it via Zoom and she wanted to address some comments that were made about her at that time. She indicated that there is no boycott by Fair Mavens group members and a boycott was never even proposed. She further indicated that she has been taking her own dogs to Downtown Hound for grooming services for the last two years. She defended Councilmember Olson saying she puts in more work than any other Councilmember she knows of, she has attended class for city councilmembers, and meets weekly with the City Manager. She said she is tired of the lies and persecution and is ready to put this business behind her. She welcomed anyone that wanted to attend a Fair Mavens meeting, said she has greatly enjoyed her time in the group, and clarified the fact that the Owosso group is independent and is not affiliated with any larger organization.
Councilmember Law took issue with a speaker that said Owosso could be a great place to live, saying that he has worked all over the state and the region and he knows that Owosso is already a great place to live.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street – term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 2 terms expire December 31, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
SATA Board of Directors – term expires October 1, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:05 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: January 7, 2023
