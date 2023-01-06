Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, January 2, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Robert Maynes’s Lot Line Adjustment. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: None
Motion to accept Anthony Bancroft’s resignation. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve appointing David Wyrick to the Planning Commission for another 2 years. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Board of Review members and Township Supervisor attending MTA Board of Review Training. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to have Budget Workshop Saturday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00am. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve increasing the Fire Operating Budget $31,000 for the year ending 3-31-2023. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No new information was presented.
Broadband – No new information was presented.
Union Plains Cemetery was discussed.
Ordinances were discussed.
Ambulance Special Assessment was discussed. SSESA is discussing increasing ambulance rates.
Extended Public Comment: None
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:28 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: January 6, 2023
