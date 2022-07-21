Public Notice
SHIAWASSEE TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the public accuracy test for the August 2, 2022 election has been scheduled for 2:00 pm on July 21, 2022 at the Shiawassee Township Hall located at 3719 E Grand River Rd. Bancroft, MI 48414.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to determine that the program and the computer being used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully,
Chris Gaudette
Shiawassee Township Clerk
Publish: July 21, 2022
