SALE OF CITY OWNED PROPERTY
21-DAY POSTING
6.5’ x 8’ STRIP OF CITY OWNED PROPERTY AT
SOUTHWEST CORNER OF GOULD STREET AND M-71
City Council has authorized a 21-day posting period, starting February 22, 2023, for the vetting of the proposed purchase agreement between the City of Owosso and MDOT for 6.5’ x 8’ strip of city owned vacant property located at the southwest corner of Gould Street and M-71, Owosso, Michigan. The entirety of this proposal is on file in the Clerk’s Office and is available for public inspection. Comments and/or alternative offers may be directed to City Manager, Nathan R. Henne, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867, phone (989)725-0568, or nathan.henne@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
Publish: February 24, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.