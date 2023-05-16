NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S TRUST
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The Grantor, GENOA MACFADDEN date of birth, November 8, 1924, died April 7, 2023.
There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the MacFadden Revocable Trust dated 9/29/2015, will be forever banned unless presented to Charles Neil MacFadden, Trustee, within four months after the date of publication.
Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Date: May 12, 2023
Charles Neil MacFadden, Trustee
855 Pasadena Drive
Owosso, MI 48867
Publish: May 16, 2023
