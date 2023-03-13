REGUALR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF MARCH 6, 2023
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: None.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Michael White; Michael Luongo; Gary Holzhauzen.
APPROVE AGENDASpannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda 4. Excuse John Sarrazin from the January 23 and February 13, 2023 special meeting due to conflicts and excuse Helen Granger from the February 13, 2023 special meeting due to family conflicts.
Correction to Item Business 3. Glass Grass, Leave and Snow Violation Discussion.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Gary Holzhauzen, County Commissioner, updated the council on the remodel at Shiawassee County.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, reviewed items of communications with council and gave an update on the Green Parent verses Keen trial.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous special meeting of February 13, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 1-27-23 through 2-9-23 and 2-10-23 through 2-23-23.
3. Accept the appointment of Terry LeDuc to the Parks & Rec Commission for an indefinite term and the appointment of Noah Wiggins to the Youth Sport Commission for an indefinite term.
4. Excuse John Sarrazin from the January 23 and February 13, 2023 special meeting due to conflicts and excuse Helen Granger from the February 13, 2023 special meeting due to family conflicts. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Public Hearing
Conduct a Public Hearing for March 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to Receive Public Comments for Ordinance 23-02 Community Development - DDA - Board of Directors. Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:33 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Ordinance 23-02 Community Development – DDA – Board of Directors.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:33 p.m.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, indicated this ordinance is to add additional seats to the Downtown Development Authority.
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:45 p.m. and return to the regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:45 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Ordinance 23-02 Community Development – DDA – Board of Directors.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Ordinance 23-02 Community Development – DDA – Board of Directors as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ORDINANCE NO. 23-02
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, CHAPTER 30 – COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, DIVISION 1 – DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (DDA), BY AMENDING SECTION 30-5. BOARD OF DIRECTORS THEREOF.
THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN ORDAINS:
SECTION 1. AMENDENT TO SECTION 30-5. BOARD OF DIRECTORS, OF THE CITY CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, shall be as follows:
Sec. 30-5. Board of Directors.
(1) The Downtown Development Authority shall be under the supervision and control of a board consisting of the mayor of the City or his/her designee and eight (8), ten (10) or twelve (12) additional members. The members shall be appointed by the mayor subject to approval by the Council. Eligibility for membership on the board and terms of office shall be as provided in Act No. 57. All members shall hold office until the member’s successor is appointed.
(2) Of the authority membership there will be a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary voted upon by the entire authority. All meetings must have five (5), six (6), or seven (7) members present relative to the nine (9), eleven (11), or thirteen (13) membership to enact business.
(3) All members of the Downtown Development Authority shall serve as such without compensation. Not less than a majority of the members shall be persons having an interest in property located in the downtown district or officers, members, trustees, principals, or employees of a legal entity having an interest in property located in the downtown district.
(4) Proposed minutes of the Downtown Development Authority meetings are to be submitted to the City Manager within ten business days following the Downtown Development Authority meeting. Approved minutes are to be submitted to the City Manager within five days of approval.
(5) Any member absent two consecutive meetings or 25% of regular meetings in a calendar year, without prior written approval by the City Manager, will be considered for removal from the authority. All absences shall be recorded in the meeting minutes.
SECTION 2. Severability.
This Ordinance and the several sections, sub-sections, paragraphs, clauses and parts thereof are hereby declared to be severable. If any part or clause thereof is declared or adjudged invalid by present or future legislation or decree, the balance of the Ordinance shall not be affected thereby.
SECTION 3. Conflicting Ordinances Repealed.
All Ordinances previously adopted and incorporated in the Code of the City of Corunna, Michigan, through codification procedures, or any existing Ordinances that are inconsistent with the provision of this Ordinance are hereby repealed, and in the case of inconsistencies, to the extent of such inconsistency, are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Copies Available.
This Ordinance may be purchased or inspected in the City Clerk’s Offices, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
SECTION 5. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall take effect pursuant to the Corunna City Charter, immediately upon publication hereof.
Consider Appointments to the DDA.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to appoint Adam Bronson and Doug Piggott to the DDA for a term to expire December 31, 2025.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Grass, Leave and Snow Violation Discussion. (This item was corrected.)
Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent, discussed the processes his department takes in tagging and taking care of violators. Jennifer Stout, Clerk/Treasurer, discussed the tracking and billing processes city hall takes to council. No action taken.
Consider School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding.
DeLorge moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider N. Shiawassee St Category F Proposal.
Spannagel moved, Granger seconded, to table this item of business.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Current Garbage Ordinance Review.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, expressed no change be made to the current Garbage Ordinance. No action taken.
Consider Proposed Garbage Rules Changes.
Sarrazin moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Proposed Garbage Rules Changes as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Garbage Bid RFP Discussion.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, asked the council for additional input on requirements to include with the bid. The changes that were approved in the garbage rules will be reflected to allow updated information to be included. No action taken.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 9:16 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish: March 13, 2023
