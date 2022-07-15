Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
July 6, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith Trustees.
Guests: John Plowman, Duane Wood, and Medhu Anderson.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Fraser moved; Schmidt seconded. All ayes Carried.
The June 6, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes was approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 42 traffic stops; 154 total calls for the month.
SSESA: 20 runs this month, 115 for the year. Total SSESA runs for the year was 890.
County Comm: Comm. Plowman gave a report of the County’s activities.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Announcements: St. Mary’s Fall Festival will be held on September 8-11. The August Board meeting will be held on July 27, 2022 due to the election.
Public Comment: Medhu Anderson announced her candidacy. She is a Republican Running for State Senate.
OLD BUSINESS: None
NEW BUSINESS:
• Three bids for a Pole Saw for the cemetery was presented. The bid from S&K for model HT131 not to exceed $725 was approve. Fraser moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• A request to amend the 2022 Lawn Care Contract with Rescue Me Pure Lawn Care was tabled. It was requested that Anthony Karhoff be present at the next meeting and that if changes were made they would be retroactive to July 1,2022. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
• The tent worm and tick treatment at the cemetery was amended from $600 to $875. Parmalee moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• The annual SEDP Contribution in the amount of $3556 was approved. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved a request to install a 6’ headstone with a required foundation to be poured below frost level. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
• Letters of recommendation will be sent to the County Community Development for site plans for Rugg Holdings LLC and Joe Falzon. The Township Board and Planning Commission agree that both site plans should be approved. Parmalee moved; Fulks seconded. All ayes Carried.
• A request to wave the 50 day review time for a special use permit for a dog kennel was approved as long as the information is reviewed by the Townships Planning Commission at their next meeting. The Township Board will act on it at the July 27, 2022 meeting so the County can put on their agenda in August. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: July 15, 2022
