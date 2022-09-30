NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SHIAWASSEE County, starting promptly at 10:00 A.M., on October 12, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE INFORMATION: Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Stacey Nieto and Justin Nieto, wife and husband, whose address is 738 Tyrrell Road, Bancroft, Michigan 48414, as original Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., being a mortgage dated April 30, 2014, and recorded on May 7, 2014 in Liber 1198 Page 0783, Shiawassee County Records, State of Michigan. Said Mortgage is now held through mesne assignments by Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as assignee as documented by an assignment dated January 10, 2022 and recorded on January 10, 2022 in Liber 1291 Page 0662, Shiawassee County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FORTY-SEVEN DOLLARS AND 36/100 ($164,647.36). Said premises are situated in the Township of Shiawassee, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and are described as: Part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 31, Town 6 North, Range 3 East, Shiawassee Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as: Beginning at a point that is South 89 degrees 10 minutes 08 seconds West on the East and West 1/4 line of said Section 31 a distance of 1324.81 feet from the East 1/4 corner of said Section 31; thence South 00 degrees 45 minutes 09 seconds East on the North and South 1/8 line in the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 31 a distance of 418.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 10 minutes 08 seconds West 204.79 feet; thence North 00 degrees 05 minutes 44 seconds West 418.00 feet to the East and West 1/4 line to said Section 31; thence North 89 degrees 10 minutes 08 seconds East 200.00 feet to the point of beginning. Street Address: 738 Tyrrell Road, Bancroft, Michigan 48414 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA § 600.3241a in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of the sale. If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCLA § 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Dated: September 9, 2022 For more information, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing: Kenneth J. Johnson, Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC, 5955 West Main Street, Suite 18, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Telephone: (312) 541-9710. File No.: MI 22 4614
