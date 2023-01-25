ATTENTION VILLAGE OF
BYRON RESIDENTS
NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for February 13, 2023 during the Council Meeting at 7:00 pm in the Municipal Building at 146 S Saginaw St, Byron, MI 48418, for the purpose of discussing adoption of the 2023-2024 Budget. A copy of the budget is available for public inspection in the Clerk’s Office at Village of Byron’s Municipal Building at 146 S Saginaw St, Byron, MI 48418.
*THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING. *
Public comments, either oral or written, are welcome at the Public Hearing. Handicapped persons needing assistance or aid should the Village of Byron Clerk’s Office during regular working hours forty-eight hours prior to the meeting.
Publish: January 25, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.