Owosso Charter Township
410 South Delaney Road
Owosso, Michigan 48867
PHONE (989) 723-2187 FAX (989) 723-7353
Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission
Notice of Public Hearing
The Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on May 25, 2023, at the Township Hall at 410 South Delaney Road. At the public hearing, the Planning Commission shall consider the following:
A request for a Conditional Use Permit at 3003 W M-21 to permit the re-opening of a gas station. The existing structure on this site was originally developed as a gas station but has recently been used as a planting and gardening product shop.
Requested by: Haidar Badaeddine
Members of the public are invited to attend if they wish. Anyone wishing to comment on this request but who is unable to attend the meeting may send their comments to Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission, 410 South Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867. Copies of the proposed application are available by contacting the Township Zoning Administrator, Jason Ball at ROWE Professional Services Company at (810) 341-7500.
Publish: May 10, 2023
