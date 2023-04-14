ROADSIDE WORK ADVISORY: GUARDRAIL SPRAYING
WHAT: Roadside Herbicide Spraying ISSUE DATE: April 12, 2023
WHEN: Beginning May 1, 2023 through October 30, 2023
WHERE: Antrim, Bennington, Burns, Caledonia Charter, Fairfield, Hazelton, Middlebury, New Haven, Owosso Charter, Perry, Rush, Sciota, Shiawassee, Venice, Vernon and Woodhull Townships in Shiawassee County
BACKGROUND: The Shiawassee County Road Commission (SCRC) will begin its roadside herbicide guardrail spraying in Antrim, Bennington, Burns, Caledonia Charter, Fairfield, Hazelton, Middlebury, New Haven, Owosso Charter, Perry, Rush, Sciota, Shiawassee, Venice, Vernon and Woodhull Townships. (Townships will not be sprayed in this order.)
Specifically trained, licensed and experienced professionals will selectively apply the herbicides to specific vegetation that could create a driving hazard along the roadside within the road right-of-way. The herbicides will be applied with a tractor or truck mounted spray unit.
The operation is not a continuous broadcast spray – only roadside guardrail areas where existing brush, grass and weeds near the roadway will be sprayed. This spot spraying along local (non-subdivision roads) and primary roads is done on a rotating basis in the county throughout the spring, summer and fall.
CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, visit our website at www.shiawasseeroads.com or contact
Jeremy Dietz, Superintendent of Operations
Shiawassee County Road Commission
701 W. Corunna Avenue
Corunna, MI 49917
(989) 743-2228
Publish: April 14, 2023
