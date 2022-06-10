CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, June 06, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
DWRF Project Plan Amendment. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Amendment No. 1 to update the planned projects, estimated costs, and estimated financing included in the City’s 2019 DWRF Project Plan to improve the drinking water distribution, storage, and treatment facilities, originally approved April 15, 2019. The following people commented in regard to the proposed plan amendment: Tom Manke and Eddie Urban.
The Council moved to approve Amendment No. 1 to the 2019 DWRF Project Plan as proposed.
OPRA District– 123 N. Washington Street. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the application from Woodworth Investments, LLC to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the property located at 123 N. Washington Street. There were no public comments received prior to, or during the hearing. The Council moved to approve the OPRA district as proposed.
Ordinance Amendment – Peddlers Fee. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed addition of Section 22-25, Fees, to Chapter 22, Peddlers, Solicitors and Transient Merchants, Article II, Peddlers, Solicitors and Transient Merchants, of the Code of Ordinances to charge a fee set by resolution. There were no public comments received prior to, or during the hearing. The Council moved to approve the ordinance amendment as proposed.
The meeting was recessed briefly from 7:54 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke indicated that the Westown area continues to grow with new businesses coming into the area, but the area now suffers from a parking shortage. He said three different properties where patrons used to park have now been closed to parking. He asked that the City look into purchasing property along Main Street for a new parking lot. He also commented on the skywalk attached to the building at 121 W. Exchange Street being condemned and the fact that there are still cars in the alley underneath the skywalk.
Eddie Urban announced that Emmanuel Church would be holding a fireworks show on June 26th. He also said that Mayor Pro-Tem Osika did a really nice job announcing during the Curwood parade. He said he was able to ride a vehicle in the parade and even got a picture to commemorate the moment.
Karen Mead-Elford thanked the Police Department for their work during the Curwood Festival, saying she heard lots of positive comments about the security from those attending the festival.
Mayor Eveleth thanked all the volunteers for putting on another great Curwood Festival, noting that the Mr. Owosso contest had a particularly successful year. He also thanked Mayor Pro-Tem Osika, Kim Springsdorf, and Amy Fuller for the flowers around City Hall, Kevin and Robin Lenkart for the flowers at the Public Safety Department, and Bill Voorhies for his donation allowing the purchase of downtown flowers. Mayor Pro-Tem Osika noted that Lume donated the money for the flowers at City Hall.
City Manager Henne detailed an emerging situation in the downtown. He indicated that the chairman lights the City has utilized in the downtown since the mid 1980’s have been discontinued by the manufacturer. Complete lights are no longer available and the DPW’s supply of parts is running low. There are currently 293 of the lights in the downtown area and 10 of them are already out. The City needs to look at replacing all of the said lights and a bulk purchase would offer the best price per unit (approximated at $6,000 per unit). He suggested Council consider dedicating the remaining $275,000 in APRA funds to replacing these lights. Mayor Eveleth asked that the item be placed on the June 21, 2022 agenda.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Set Public Hearing – Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate – 123 N Washington St. Set a public hearing for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to receive citizen comment regarding the application from Woodworth Investments, LLC for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for their property at 123 North Washington Street.
Proposed Special Assessment Project – North Street. Authorized Resolution No. 2 setting a public hearing for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-01 for North Street from Shiawassee Street (M-52) to Hickory Street for street rehabilitation.
Building Authority Project Authorization – Clerk’s Office Reception Furniture. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized the purchase of two new desks, plus chairs and accessories for the Clerk’s Office reception area, from DBI Holding Co. dba DBI Business Interiors, utilizing MiDeal Contract No. 220000000043 in the amount of $12,000.00, plus DPW labor and equipment charges, as recommended by the Building Authority Commission, and approved payment to the vendor upon satisfactory installation of the product.
Building Authority Contract Authorization – Server Room Fire Suppression System. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a contract with DeLau Fire & Safety, Inc. dba DeLau Fire Services for replacement of the City Hall Server Room fire suppression system in the amount of $19,500.00 as recommended by the Building Authority Commission, and approved payment to the vendor upon satisfactory completion of the project.
Balancing Change Order - 2022 Street Program - Contract 1. Approved Balancing Change Order No. 1 to the 2022 Street Program – Contract 1 with Malley Construction, Inc. reducing the total contract amount by $4,210.55 to balance contract quantities and costs.
School Resource Officer Contract Renewal. Authorized approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the Owosso Public Schools and the City of Owosso for the provision of two School Resource Officers for a five year period ending June 30, 2027.
Professional Services Agreement Renewal - Planning Consultant. Authorized renewal of the professional services agreement with CIB Planning, Inc. for the provision of planning and zoning services for the 3-year period ending June 30, 2025, with 1-year optional extensions.
Check Register – May 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $896,651.63 for May 2022.
Warrant No. 616. Authorized Warrant No. 616 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Closed Session. Approved holding closed session at the conclusion of the second session of Citizen Comments and Questions to conduct the City Manager’s annual evaluation at the request of the employee.
COMMUNICATIONS
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of May 4, 2022.
Owosso Historic District Commission. Minutes of May 18, 2022.
Planning Commission. Minutes of May 23, 2022.
Building Authority Commission. Minutes of May 25, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of May 25, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke commented that the rides at the Curwood Festival seem to have been scaled back, but they seemed to do well with what they had and the overall event was really nice. He went on to ask what happened to the flower beds in the downtown. He said he felt the City had dropped the ball by not supplying the flowers and the beds now look terrible. Lastly, he suggested the City purchase the pedestrian lights they need using Amazon, so as to avoid the cost of using a middle-man.
Eddie Urban said he recently received a citation marking 50 years of membership in the DAV. He also encouraged everyone to attend the jamborees held the first Friday of each month at the Free Methodist Church.
ADJOURNED TO CLOSED SESSION AT 8:21 P.M.
RETURNED FROM CLOSED SESSION AT 8:57 P.M.
Minutes Approval. Approved the minutes of the closed session of November 15, 2021 as presented.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2022
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2022
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – term expires June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:58 p.m. Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: June 10, 2022
