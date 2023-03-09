NOTICE TO BIDDERS
OWOSSO CHARTER TOWNSHIP
BID FOR LAWN CARE and
CEMETERY MAINTENANCE
All interested in bidding, shall submit written bids to Owosso Charter Township, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867. This quote will be for three (3) consecutive years. The deadline is, Thursday, April 6, 2023, by 4 PM. Bids must include price per hour charged or flat rate, proof of liability insurance and Workman’s Compensation, if employees are used.
Lawn Mowing should include 410 S. Delaney Road, 2020 N. M-52 and 810 S. Delaney Road. Also, for consideration, Oak Grove Cemetery on S. Sherman Road. The bid for Oak Grove Cemetery should include, mowing and trimming, maintaining markers, marking a gravesite, top soil and reseeding a grave, pouring concrete foundations, spring and fall cleanup, winterizing water lines, thawing of gravesites during winter months, marking of gravesites, availability for burials.
Bids will be considered by the Owosso Charter Township Board at the regular board meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM.
The Owosso Charter Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason whatsoever but will not discriminate on the grounds of gender, disability, race, color or national origin.
Patricia Skvarenina
Owosso Charter Township Clerk
Publish: March 9, 2023
