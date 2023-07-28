NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of DAVID A. GAPINSKI Date of Birth: March 14, 1945. David A. Gapinski and Cheryl A. Gapinski Revocable Living Trust dated December 20, 2006.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, David A. Gapinski who lived at 1043 Chipman Lane, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died July 10, 2023. The decedent established the David A. Gapinski and Cheryl A. Gapinski Revocable Living Trust dated December 20, 2006.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Caryn Collier, Trustee of the David A. Gapinski and Cheryl A. Gapinski Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 25, 2023
CARYN COLLIER
Trustee of the David A. Gapinski
Revocable Living Trust
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: July 28, 2023
