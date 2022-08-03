SCIOTA TOWNSHIP,
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF AMBULANCE
SPECIAL ASSESMENT HEARING TO REAFFIRM SPECIAL AMBULANCE ASSESSMENT DISTRICT; AND TO INCREASE AMBULANCE SPECIAL ASSESMENT; AND TO CONSIDER OBJECTIONS TO THE
DISTRIBUTION OF THE SPECIAL ASESSMENT LEVY AND CONFIRM THE ASESSMENT ROLL.
To: The Residents and Property Owners of the Township of Sciota, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and other interested persons:
The Township Board has estimated the cost and expenses for providing ambulance, motor vehicles, personnel, equipment, and housing, in order to provide ambulance protection and accordingly the day has been fixed for hearing on the cost estimates and on the question of reaffirming the Township-wide special assessment district, and to increase the special assessment per household to $160 per year; and to distribute the Special Assessment Levy, so as to defray the expenses of providing such ambulance service, by special assessment on the property to be especially benefited.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on August 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., there will be a Public Hearing, at the Sciota Township Hall, located at 3990 Leland Road, Laingsburg, Michigan, to consider reaffirming the ambulance special assessment district, which encompasses all of Sciota Township and to increase the ambulance Special Assessment for four years (starting in the fall of 2022), at $160 each year, against each residential household within Sciota Township; and to consider objections to the distribution of the Special Assessment Levy.
TAKE NOTICE that there will be one additional hearing on September 12, 2022, (at Sciota Township Hall) and no other Public Hearing on this matter for four years.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that appearance and protest at this hearing is required to appeal the amount of special assessment to the State Tax Tribunal, if an appeal shall be desired. A property owner or part in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or may file his or her Appearance by letter, delivered to the Clerk, by mail or in person, by September 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and his or her personal appearance shall not be required. The property owner or any person having an interest in the property subject to the proposed special assessment, may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal, within thirty (30) days after confirmation of the special assessment roll if that special assessment was protested at this hearing.
At said hearing the Sciota Township Board will consider any written objection to any of the foregoing matters, which might be filed with said board, at or prior to the time of said hearing, as well as any revisions, corrections, amendments and/or suggestions.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and may submit comments on any of the foregoing.
Jamie Parker-Wing
Sciota Township Clerk
Publish: July 31, 2022 and August 3,2022
