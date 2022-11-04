NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40239-DE
Estate of CANDY ANNE VORCE Date of Birth: August 28, 1978.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Candy Anne Vorce, died August 10, 2018.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gary L. Vorce, Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: November 2, 2022
GARY L. VORCE, JR.
Personal representative
6309 Billwood Hwy.
Potterville, MI 48876
Telephone No. (517) 204-4628
STEPHEN P. KALLMAN P75622
Attorney at Law
5600 W. Mount Hope Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
Telephone No. (517) 322-3207
Publish: November 4, 2022
