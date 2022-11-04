NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40239-DE

Estate of CANDY ANNE VORCE Date of Birth: August 28, 1978.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Candy Anne Vorce, died August 10, 2018.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gary L. Vorce, Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November 2, 2022

GARY L. VORCE, JR.

Personal representative

6309 Billwood Hwy.

Potterville, MI 48876

Telephone No. (517) 204-4628

STEPHEN P. KALLMAN P75622

Attorney at Law

5600 W. Mount Hope Hwy.

Lansing, MI 48917

Telephone No. (517) 322-3207

Publish: November 4, 2022

