CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 371
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
The City of Perry Zoning Ordinance No. 371, Section 3.34 below cited paragraph shall be inserted as follows,
Section 3.34 DRIVEWAYS & SIDEWALKS
No person shall construct or alter a driveway approach or sidewalk without first obtaining a Zoning Permit approved by the Zoning Administrator and Driveway Approach/Sidewalk Permit approved by the Superintendent of Public Works.
A. Driveway Approaches. All driveway approaches between the curb and gutter and sidewalk shall be paved with either concrete or bituminous leveling or wearing course. Bituminous pavement shall consist of a minimum of 110 pounds per square inch of MDOT 13A. Concrete driveway approaches for residential sections shall be a minimum of six inches thick, and a minimum of nine inches thick for commercial approaches. The maximum grade on driveway approaches shall be fourteen percent. The width of the driveway curb cut shall conform to the standard detail.
1. All work in connection with the above-mentioned driveway approach is to be performed by the applicant. No other work, such as extending, tiling or filling of any ditch in front of property, will be permitted without special permission from the Department of Public Works Superintendent. The applicant will pay for all damages to the street on account of the driveway installation, and shall save the City Council, Department of Public Works Superintendent and City of Perry harmless from all suits, claims, damages and proceedings arising out of any improper installation of the driveway approach.
B. Sidewalks. Sidewalks must be installed from property line to property line. All sidewalks constructed must be a minimum 4” thick and minimum of 6” thick if being poured within a driveway or approach. All new sidewalk constructed must be a minimum of 60” wide. Replacement sidewalk sections must be the same width as the existing, adjoining sidewalk sections. If the replacement sidewalk does not directly connect to existing sidewalk, it must be a minimum of 60” wide. Sidewalk must comply with all design standards set forth by the City of Perry. Should placement of concrete be necessary over or near tree roots, the tree roots should be removed whenever possible. Chemical treatment of the tree roots is recommended when it can be done safely. Copper sulfate, or other herbicides can be used to prohibit tree root growth, without harming the tree. Walks shall be protected from pedestrian traffic for 2 days and vehicles for 7 days.
C. ADA Sidewalk Compliance Requirements- Any new sidewalk that exits into an intersection, must install a handicap sidewalk warning pad. (Black Cast Iron or Black Composite is acceptable.) DETECTABLE WARNING PLATES: Follow ADA specifications and follow manufacturer’s installation specifications to properly install detectable warning plates per site plan layout. Pay special attention to be sure the concrete comes through all the holes in the plate to eliminate all cavities below the plate that could trap water.
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: March 16, 2023 Date Published: March 22, 2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of March, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 16th day of March, 2023.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: March 22, 2023
