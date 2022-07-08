CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: Councilmembers Daniel A. Law and Nicholas L. Pidek.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate – 123 N. Washington St. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the application from Woodworth Investments LLC for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for their property at 123 North Washington Street. The following person commented in regard to the requested abatement:
Tom Manke. The Council moved to approve an OPRA tax abatement for the property at 123 N. Washington Street for a period of twelve years. They also requested staff review the Tax Abatement Policy for the possible inclusion of housing development as an evaluation criteria.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke said the Downtown Owosso Farmers’ Market is not registered as a business with the state. He further stated that they are restricting certain types of vendors from having a booth at the market, while accommodating others, and he thought there was an ordinance against this. He demanded the City stop the Farmers’ Market from restricting certain types of vendors and look into a local social group for possibly bullying local businesses.
Eddie Urban reported that Councilmember Law is not feeling well today causing his absence. As a consequence, he asked if anyone present could give him a ride back home after the meeting.
Rose Hooper said she was very concerned with the length of time that fireworks are allowed within the City. She asked that the time be shortened for the sake of veterans and pets. She went on to echo Mr. Manke’s comments on the farmers’ market, saying the City needed to stop the market because it operates on City property and it is exposing children to inappropriate things.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika noted that sidewalk sales will be held downtown July 14-16. She thanked the evening Kiwanis group for the new play equipment at Collamer Park. And lastly, she noted that Curwood Castle will be 100 years old next year and the Historical Commission has created a committee to put together a celebration of the occasion.
Mayor Eveleth asked Public Safety Director Lenkart for clarification on when fireworks are allowed in the City. Director Lenkart indicated the State regulates when fireworks are allowed in the days before and after a holiday, not the City. He also noted the problems that police departments all over the state experience when trying to enforce the law.
Steve Corwin said that constant fireworks give him anxiety and asked that they be limited to two days.
Councilmember Haber asked who owns the farmers’ market. Mayor Eveleth indicated it is a private entity that obtains a permit from the City allowing them to set up their booths in the street. He went on to say that the Pride event in question was held on private property adjacent to the market as was an event for a political candidate, with both organizations taking advantage of the people gathered for the farmers’ market but not operating as a part of it.
Two Councilmembers disagreed with one another as to the intent of the Pride event. The Mayor stated once again that the Pride event was operating on private property.
Councilmember Fear inquired about the rash of watermain breaks that have happened recently. Amy Fuller, Assistant to the City Manager, indicated that there had been a fluctuation in the pressure at the Water Treatment Plant and the City’s aging infrastructure was unable to handle it, resulting in multiple breaks. She went on to reassure Council that the planned SCATA upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant should prevent this from happening in the future.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Boards and Commissions Appointment. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointment:
Sidewalk Sales/Cruise the Pits Event Permission. Approved request from the OMS/DDA for the closure of Main Street Plaza, Lot #9, for the Sidewalk Sales/Cruise the Pits Car Show event on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1473 formalizing the action.
Contract Amendment – WTP High Service Pump #4. Authorized amendment to PO #43516 with Kennedy Industries for additional parts and services necessary to rehabilitate high service pump #4 at the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $5,750.00, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory reinstallation of the pump.
Purchase Authorization Amendment – Tree/Bucket Truck. Authorized amendment to PO #43446 with D. & K. Truck Company for the base purchase of a new Tree/Bucket Truck, increasing the contract amount $3,835.00 for additional modifications to the cab & chassis, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicle to the upfitter.
Contract Authorization – Full Time School Resource Officers. Approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Owosso Public Schools and the City of Owosso for the provision of two full time School Resource Officers shared between the two entities for a five year period ending June 30, 2027.
Check Register – June 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $695,147.11 for June 2022.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Rescind Resolution No. 04-2017 – Proposed Special Assessment for Center Street. Rescinded Resolution No. 04-2017, which introduced a proposed special assessment project for the resurfacing of Center Street from King Street to North Street, due to the significant delay between the introduction of the project and its execution caused by budget constraints related to replacement of water main.
Proposed Special Assessment Project – Center Street. Authorized Resolution No. 1 for proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-04 for Center Street from King Street to North Street for street resurfacing.
Closed Session. Approved holding a closed session after the last Citizen Comments & Questions period for the purpose of discussing collective bargaining negotiations.
COMMUNICATIONS
Tadd Morris, Owosso Planning Commission. Letter of Resignation.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of June 13, 2022.
Historic District Commission. Minutes of June 15, 2022.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Special Meeting Minutes of June 16, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of June 22, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke said that he had been investigating the farmers’ market issue and he believed that the space utilized for the Pride event is included in the City’s permit for the farmers’ market. He went on to express his objections to the Pride event.
Rose Hooper said the City would be harming children by turning a blind eye to the Pride event and the City should take responsibility.
Karen Mead-Elford said she attended the farmers’ market in question and she didn’t see anything anti-religious going on. She also said that none of the business owners or vendors she spoke with said they were bullied, rather they were proud to recognize a marginalized minority.
Eddie Urban said he had a crazy weekend, getting a new cell phone, having a mysterious visit from the DAV, calls from his family, and reports of police officers at his home – all while he was up north.
Mayor Eveleth noted that the Armory is private property and the City does not have the authority to permit anyone to use private property.
ADJOURNED TO CLOSED SESSION AT 8:20 P.M.
RETURNED FROM CLOSED SESSION AT 8:29 P.M.
Closed Session Minutes Approval. Approved the minutes of the closed session of June 6, 2022 as presented.
AFSCME Contract. Council moved to approve the AFSCME contract as proposed.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, July 18, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2022
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2022
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Shiawassee District Library Board – term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – term expires June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
