ORDER RE: NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION AND SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION SERVICE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT, FAMILY DIVISION
208 N. Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
Telephone no. (989) 743-2239
CASE NO. 2022-006848-DS
JODY LYNN WATZ
3915 W. Benjamin
Perry, MI 48872
(989) 251-4090
Plaintiff
v
MICHAEL JESSE RAINS
11560 Colby Lake Rd
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 282-2830
Defendant
/
Office if the Friend of the Court
BY: THOMAS L EDWARDS P43486
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
208 North Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
(989) 743-2339
/
TO: MICHAEL JESSE RAINS:
NOTICE AND ORDER
Service of the summons, complaint, and a copy of this order shall be made by the following method(s):
1. You are being sued by Plaintiff in the above said court to set a child support amount for the child MICHAEL JESSE RAINS, JR age 11 years. YOU MUST FILE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER LAWFUL ACTION WITH THE COURT at the court address above WITHIN 28 DAYS FROM THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE AND ORDER. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.
2. Defendant may be served by a copy of this notice and order being published once each week for three (3) consecutive weeks in a newspaper in Shiawassee County, per MCR 2.16, and proof of publication shall be provided by the newspaper and filed in this Court
3. A copy of this notice and order shall also be sent to MICHAEL JESSE RAINS, at his last know mailing addresses of 11560 COLBY LAKE RD, LAINGSBURG, Ml 48848 and 607 ALGER AVE, OWOSSO Ml 48867, BY: first class mail before the date of the last publication.
For each method used, proof of service must be filed promptly with this Court.
This ORDER RE: NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION AND SERVICE BY PUBLICATION SERVICE has been signed by:
Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Assigned Judge
Date: August 3, 2022
Prepared by: Thomas L. Edwards
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
Publish: August 8, 15 and 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.