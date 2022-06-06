NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TRUST ADMINISTRATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Trust of Grace B. Yott Revocable Trust dtd August 11, 2016 Date of Birth: August 7, 1936.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Grace B Yott, died May 22, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to LaVearn G. Wenzlick, Successor Trustee, of the Grace B. Yott Revocable Trust Dated August 11, 2016 P.O. Box 94, 7341 Old Timber Trail, New Lothrop within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 1, 2022
LaVearn G. Wenzlick
Successor Trustee
P.O. Box 94, 7341 Old Timber Trail
New Lothrop, MI 48460
Telephone No. (989) 413-4309
Scott R. Fraim P35669
Attorney
2377 S, LINDEN ROAD, SUITE B
FLINT, MI 48532
Telephone No. (810) 733-2050
Publish: June 6, 2022
