NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Trust
Audrie F. Polhemus Revocable Trust dated October 12, 2015 Year of Birth: 1942
NOTICE TO CREDITORS/ ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Your interest in this matter may be barred or affected by the following: The decedent, Audrie F. Polhemus, lived in Shiawassee County, Michigan, and died October 30, 2022. Creditors of the deceased are further notified that all claims against the Trust or Estate will be forever barred unless present to: Kenneth R. Polhemus, named Co-Trustee at the address below and/or the attorney’s office representing Kenneth R. Polhemus and Scott V. Polhemus, Co-Trustees, at Chalgian & Tripp Law Offices, 1019 Trowbridge Road, East Lansing, MI 48823, within 4 months of the publication of this notice. This notice is published pursuant to MCL 700.7608. If a probate estate is opened in the future for the decedent, this notice is intended to satisfy the requirements of MCL 700.3801.
Date: November 28, 2022
Kenneth R. Polhemus
Trustee
685 Logmark Trail
Gaylord, MI 49735
Telephone No. (989) 619-7393
A. Michelle Lane P56725
Attorney at Law
1019 Trowbridge Road
East Lansing, MI 48823
Telephone No. (517) 332-3800
Publish: December 1, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.