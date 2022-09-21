Owosso Charter Township Zoning Board of Appeals
Notice of Public Hearing
The Owosso Charter Township Zoning Board of Appeals shall hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on October 6, 2022, at the Township Hall at 410 S. Delaney Road. At the public hearing, the Zoning Board of Appeals shall consider the following:
A request for a variance from Section 7.10.5 Site Development Requirements for C-2 General Commercial District to permit a reduction from the required front yard depth located at 2642 W M-21.
Requested by: Tim Birge
Members of the public are invited to attend if they wish. Anyone wishing to comment on this request but who is unable to attend the meeting may send their comments to Owosso Charter Township Zoning Board of Appeals, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867. Copies of the proposed application are available by contacting the Township Zoning Administrator, Jason Ball at ROWE Professional Services Company at (810) 341-7500.
Publish: September 21, 2022
