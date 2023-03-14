Village of Bancroft
120 Warren Street
Bancroft, MI 48414
989-634-5375
ORDINANCE 23-310 TO SELL REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE
VILLAGE OF BANCROFT
The Village of Bancroft is accepting sealed bids for vacant properties. The minimum bid is $1500. Bids must be received by April 11th, 2023. Cash or certified funds will be accepted. Bids can be dropped off at the village office or mailed to: Village of Bancroft 120 Warren, PO box 97 Bancroft, MI 48414.
The Village of Bancroft ordains:
Pursuant to MCL 67.4, the Village of Bancroft authorizes and approves the sale of the two parcels under terms described on the Ordinance 23-310, in the Village of Bancroft, Shiawassee County, State of Michigan, more legally described as: Parcel 011-62-002-017 Vacant lot, Mill Street, Bancroft, MI and parcel 011-60-003-016 commonly known as 210 North Shiawassee St., Bancroft, MI.
For more information please go to www.villageofbancroftmi.org. Under the Ordinance tab you can find full description of the Ordinance.
I certify that the above is a true and complete copy of Ordinance 23-310 adopted by the Village Council at regular meeting held on the 8th of March, 2023 and published in the Argus Press on the 10th, day of March, 2023.
Tina Holmes, Village Clerk
Publish: March 14, 2023
