NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ROSELLA K. KLEIN TRUST
In the matter of Rosella K. Klein Trust uad 10/16/2017, amd. 8/22/2018
Date of Birth: September 17, 1933
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Rosella K. Klein, who lived at 107 E. John Street, Durand, Michigan 48429, died on June 19, 2022. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robin K. Doyle, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: August 4, 2022 Robin K. Doyle
Successor Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear, PLC P25674
Attorney for Trustee
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 725-8189
Publish: August 12, 2022
