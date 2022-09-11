NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40188-DE
Estate of ROBERT JOSEPH SOUPAL, Deceased Date of Birth: July 6, 1945.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Robert Joseph Soupal, died May 12, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robert Soupal, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 7, 2022
ROBERT SOUPAL
Personal representative
14152 Burt Rd.
Chesaning, MI 48616
Telephone No. (989) 445-0627
Howard T. Linden P.C.
HOWARD T. LINDEN P25438
Attorney at Law
29100 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 370
Southfield, MI 48034
Telephone No. (248) 358-4545
Publish: September 11, 2022
