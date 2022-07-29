REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JULY 18, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Chuck Kerridge at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Michael Carr, Helen Granger, John Lawson, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel, Brian DeLorge.
ABSENT: None.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Mike White; Mike Luongo; Mary Buginsky.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Items of Business: 5. Cancel August 1, 2022 council meeting for the Primary Election on August 2, 2022.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Mary Buginsky asked for any and all support in her running for County Commissioner Third District. Mrs. Buginsky stated she will be a change of pace, asking a lot of questions and seeking answers if elected. She also thanked Mayor Chuck Kerridge for allowing her to help with the 4th of July pancake breakfast.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of June 21, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 6-3-22 through 6-16-22 and 6-17-22 through 6-30-22.
3. Accept the resignations from Beth Himes-Kildea from the Historical Commission effective immediately and Chuck Kerridge from the Ambulance Board effective July 15, 2022.
4. Accept appointments of Stacey Carr to Historical Commission for an indefinite term and Michael Carr to Ambulance Board for a term to expire per council seat.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, DeLorge
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
PUBLIC HEARING
Public Hearing for July 18, 2022 of Ordinance 22-02 DDA – TIF Plan and Amendment Adoption. Lawson moved, Sarrazin seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:10 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Ordinance 22-02 DDA – TIF Plan and Amendment Adoption.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:10 p.m.
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, discussed the need for public hearing to adopt amendments for the DDA – TIF plan.
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:12 p.m. and return to the regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Lawson, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:12 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Ordinance 22-02 DDA – TIF Plan and Amendment Adoption.
Lawson moved, DeLorge seconded, to accept Ordinance 22-02 DDA – TIF Plan and Amendment.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
ORDINANCE NO. 22-02
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, CHAPTER 30, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AND ORDINANCE NO 4-88 (AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT AND APPROVE A DEVELOPMENT AND A TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN) AS ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL ON APRIL 18, 1988.
Chapter 30
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
DIVISION 1: DDA
Sec 30-1. Definitions. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
The terms used in this chapter shall have the same meaning as given them in Act No. 57 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 2018, as amended, or as provided in this section, unless the context clearly indicates to the contrary. As used in this chapter:
ACT NO. 57 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 2018, as now in effect or hereafter amended.
AUTHORITY — The Downtown Development Authority of the City created by this chapter.
BOARD OR BOARD OF DIRECTORS — The board of directors of the authority.
DOWNTOWN DISTRICT — The downtown district designated in this chapter or as hereafter amended.
Sec. 30-2. Purpose. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
The City Council hereby determines that it is in the best interest of the City to create a public body corporate to halt property value deterioration, increase property tax valuation where possible in the business district of the City, eliminate the causes of that deterioration, and to encourage historic preservation, and to promote economic growth pursuant to Act No. 57.
Sec. 30-3. Creation of Downtown Development Authority. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
There is hereby created pursuant to Act No. 57 a Downtown Development Authority for the City. The authority shall be a public body corporate and shall be known and exercise its powers under title of the Corunna Downtown Development Authority. The authority may adopt a seal, may sue and be sued in any court of this state, and shall possess all of the powers necessary to carry out the purpose of its incorporation as provided in this chapter and in Act No. 57. The enumeration of a power in this chapter or in Act No. 197 shall not be construed as a limitation upon the general powers of the authority.
Sec. 30-4. Description of downtown district. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
The downtown district in which the Downtown Development Authority shall exercise its powers as provided by Act No. 57 shall consist of the property in the City described on exhibit A to the ordinance from which this chapter is derived and which is on file in the City Clerk’s office and made a part of this chapter, subject to such changes as may hereinafter be made pursuant to this chapter and Act No. 57.
Sec. 30-5. Board of Directors. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08; 6-7-1999 by Ord. No. 99-04, 1-7- 2002 by Ord. No. 02-03)
(1) The Downtown Development Authority shall be under the supervision and control of a board consisting of the mayor of the City or his/her designee and eight members. The members shall be appointed by the mayor subject to approval by the Council. Eligibility for membership on the board and terms of office shall be as provided in Act No. 57. All members shall hold office until the member’s successor is appointed.
(2) Of the authority membership there will be a president, vice-president, treasurer and secretary voted upon by the entire authority.
(3) All members of the Downtown Development Authority shall serve as such without compensation.
(4) Proposed minutes of the Downtown Development Authority meetings are to be submitted to the City Manager within ten business days following the Downtown Development Authority meeting. Approved minutes are to be submitted to the City Manager within five days of approval.
(5) Any member absent two consecutive meetings or 25% of regular meetings in a calendar year, without prior written approval by the City Manager, will be considered for removal from the authority. All absences shall be recorded in the meeting minutes.
Sec. 30-6. Powers of the Downtown Development Authority. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08) The Downtown Development Authority shall possess all of the powers necessary to carry out the purposes of its incorporation and shall have all powers provided by Act No. 57.
Sec. 30-7. Fiscal year; adoption of budget; reports; audits. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
(a) The fiscal year of the Downtown Development Authority shall begin on July 1 of each year and end on June 30 of the following year, or such other fiscal year as may be adopted by the City.
(b) The board shall annually prepare a budget and shall submit it to the City Council. The board shall not finally adopt a budget for any fiscal year until the budget has been approved by the Council. The board may, however, temporarily adopt a budget in connection with the operation of any improvements which have been financed by revenue bonds where required to do so by the ordinance authorizing the revenue bonds.
(c) The authority shall be audited annually by the same independent auditors auditing the City and copies of the audit report shall be filed with the Council.
Sec. 30-8. Termination of Downtown Development Authority. (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
Upon completion of its purposes the Downtown Development Authority may be dissolved by an ordinance duly adopted by the Council. The property and assets of the authority, after dissolution and satisfaction of its obligations, shall revert to the City.
30-9 – 30-30 RESERVED
DIVISION 2: TIF (Amended 8-15-1994 by Ord. No. 94-08)
Sec 31-1. Definitions. The terms used in this Ordinance shall have the following meaning unless the context clearly requires otherwise:
“Act 197” 57 means the Downtown Development Authority Act, Act No. 197 57 of Public Acts of Michigan of 1975 2018. as may be amended.
“Captured Assessed Value” means the amount in any one year by which the current assessed value as finally equalized of all taxable property in the Development Area exceeds the initial Assessed Value, as more fully described in the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan. “Development Area” shall mean the area within the boundaries of the City of Corunna Downtown Development Authority District, as described in Exhibit A of the Downtown Development Authority Ordinance, Ordinance No. 4-88 and as illustrated in the Downtown Development Authority Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan. and as amended and expanded by Resolution of the Council on October 4th, 2004 by adding district #2.
“Development Plan” means the Development Plan for the Downtown Development Authority District, illustrated in the Downtown Development Authority Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan.
“Initial Assessed Value” means the most recently assessed value, as finally equalized by the State Board of Equalization, of all taxable property within the boundaries of the Downtown Development Authority District at the time of adoption of this Ordinance, as more fully described in the Downtown Authority Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing plan.
“Tax Increment” shall be that portion of the tax levy of all taxing jurisdictions paid each year on real and personal property in the Downtown Development Authority District on the captured assessed value, as more fully described in the Downtown Development Authority Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan.
“Downtown Development Authority” means the City of Corunna Downtown Development Authority as established by Ordinance No. 4-88.
“Tax Increment Financing Plan” means the “Tax Increment Financing Plan for the City of Corunna Downtown Development Authority District,” including the Development Plan, as transmitted to the City Council by the Downtown Development Authority for public hearing, and as confirmed by this Ordinance, copies of which are on file in the office of the City Clerk and as amended by the new plan adopted by the City Council in 2022.
“Taxing Jurisdiction” shall mean each unit of government levying an ad valorem property tax on property in the Downtown Development Authority District.
All other undefined terms, unless the context of this Ordinance specifically required otherwise, shall have the meanings attributed to them by current usage.
Sec. 31-2. Approval and Adoption of the Downtown Development Authority Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan. Pursuant to Section 19(1) Act 197, the City Council of the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County hereby finds and determines in accordance with
Section 19(1) of Act 197 as follows:
(a) That the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan constitutes and embodies a public purpose of the City;
(b) That the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan meets the requirements set forth in Sections 14 (2) and 17(2) of Act 197; 57 of Public Acts of Michigan of 2018.
(c) That the proposed method of financing the development activities described in the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan is feasible, and that the Downtown Development Authority has the ability to arrange the financing;
(d) That the development activities described in the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan are reasonable and necessary to carry out the purposes of Act 197;No.57.
(e) That the land to be acquired within the Downtown Development Authority District is reasonably necessary to carry out the purposes of the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan and the purposes of Act 197; No. 57
(f) That the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan is in reasonable accord with the approved Master Plan of the City of Corunna;
(g) That public services, such as fire and police protection and utilities are or will be, adequate to service the Downtown Development Authority District; and
(h) That such changes in zoning, streets, street levels, intersections, and utilities as are contemplated by the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan are reasonably necessary for the Project.
In accordance with the foregoing considerations, the Downtown Development Authority Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan, are hereby approved and adopted for all purposes of Act 197 No.57 consistent with said plans, with the following additions, modifications and/or conditions:
1.
2.
3.
A copy of the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan, and all respective amendments thereto, shall be maintained on file in the City Clerk’s office and cross—indexed to this Ordinance.
Sec.31-3. Boundaries of Development Area. The boundaries of the Development Area are hereby adopted and confirmed as amended on _____________ adding District #2.
Sec. 31-4 Preparation of Base Year Assessment Roll.
(a) Within 90 days of the effective date of this Ordinance, the City Assessor shall prepare the initial base year assessment roll. The base year assessment roll shall list each taxing jurisdiction in which the Downtown Development Authority District is located, the initial assessed value of the Development District on the effective date of this Ordinance, and the amount of tax revenue derived by each taxing jurisdiction from ad valorem taxes on the property in the Development District.
(b) The City Assessor shall transmit copies of the base year assessment roll to the City Treasurer, the County Treasurer, the Downtown Development Authority, and each taxing jurisdiction, together with a notice that the assessment roll has been prepared in accordance with this Ordinance and the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan approved by this Ordinance.
Sec. 31-5 Preparation of Annual Assessment Roll. Each year within 15 days following the final equalization of property in the Development District, the City Assessor shall prepare an updated annual assessment roll. The annual assessment roll shall show the information required in the base year assessment roll and, in addition, the captured assessed value for that year. Copies of the annual assessment roll shall be transmitted by the Assessor to the same persons as the base year assessment roll, together with a notice that it has been prepared in accordance with this Ordinance and the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan.
Sec. 31-6 Account Status Report. Annually, the authority shall submit to the governing body of the municipality and the State Tax Commission a report on the status of the Tax Increment Financing account. The report shall include: the amount and source of revenue in the account; the amount and purpose of expenditures from the account; the amount of principle and interest on any outstanding bonded indebtedness; the initial assessed value of the project area; the captured assessed value retained by the authority; the tax increments received; and any additional information the governing body or the State Tax Commission considers necessary. The report shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the municipality.
Sec. 31-7 Implementation. All tax increments shall be transmitted by the City Treasurer into an account of the Downtown Development Authority at the earliest practicable date. All tax increments, so received by the Downtown Development Authority, shall be disbursed in accordance with the provisions of the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan and the requisitions of the Downtown Development Authority. Surplus funds shall revert proportionately to the respective taxing bodies. For the purpose of segregation and transfer of such funds, the City Treasurer shall maintain a separate fund which shall be kept in a depository bank account or accounts in a bank or banks approved by the City Council, to be designated Downtown Development Authority project fund. All amounts payable to the Downtown Deve1opment Authority shall, subject to the foregoing, be deposited directly in the Downtown Development Authority project fund.
Sec. 31-8 Duration of Tax Increment Financing Plan. The Tax Increment Financing Plan will continue in effect until all purposes of the Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan have been fulfilled as amended from time to time including a new plan adopted by the City Council in 2022.
Sec. 31-9 Ordinance Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective upon adoption and publication in accordance with the statues of the State of Michigan.
Consider Fencing for Stu Coutts.
Replacing fencing option has been cancelled. Other options to be presented. Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to table fencing for Stu Coutts to discuss more options.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider Resolution 071822-01 B.O.R Alternate Dates.
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, asked council to approve flexible dates for the July and December meetings due to quorums and deadlines. Sarrazin moved, Carr seconded, to approve Resolution 071822-01 B.O.R Alternate Dates as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
RESOLUTION NO. 071822-01
A RESOLUTION TO SET ALTERNATIVE MEETING DATES FOR THE JULY AND DECEMBER BOARD OF REVIEW MEETINGS
Council Member John Sarrazin, offered the following resolution and moved for its adoption, seconded by Council Member Michael Carr;
WHEREAS, Section 53b of the General Property Tax Act, MCL 211.53b, requires a Board of Review that meets in July to meet on Tuesday following the third Monday in July, and a Board of Review that meets in December to meet on the Tuesday following the second Monday in December; and
WHEREAS, Public Act 122 of 2008, effective May 9, 2008, allows an alternative July Board of Review meeting date during the week of the third Monday of July, and an alternative December Board of Review meeting date during the week of the second Monday of December, if authorized by the governing body of the municipality.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS:
Any day of the third week in July or any day of the week that consists of the second Monday in December are hereby authorized as alternative meeting dates of the Board of Review.
Discussion on Fund 430 DWSRF ’22 Pricing Options.
City Manager, Joe Sawyer, explained to council why he decided to hold off on Fund 430 DWSRF projects until next year. Hoping prices come down because right now costs have ballooned to amounts he is not comfortable with. The city is still going forward with the lead line testing part of the project. No action taken.
Consider Cancelling August 1, 2022 Council Meeting. (This item was added to the agenda)
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to cancel the August 1, 2022 council meeting due to the Primary Election on August 2, 2022.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to adjourn at 8:11 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Chuck Kerridge, Mayor
Jessica Morence, Deputy Clerk
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: July 29, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.