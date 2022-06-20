NOTICE OF MEETING
City of Owosso Election Commission
NOTICE IS hereby given, as provided by Act 267, Public Acts of Michigan, that the City Clerk has called a MEETING OF THE OWOSSO CITY ELECTION COMMISSION FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022 AT 9:30 A.M. IN THE OWOSSO CITY HALL CONFERENCE ROOM, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan for the purpose of the following: to confirm administrative procedures for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. City of Owosso Website: www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: June 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.