REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES OF AUGUST 7, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:04 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Michael Carr, Becky Smith.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Tim Crawford, DPW; Superintendent; Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police; Carla Feamster, Corunna School Resource Officer; Bill Kimble, c2ae; Michael Luongo; Brenda Vowell.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda 3. Excuse Becky Smith from the August 7, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police, introduced the new Corunna Public School Resource Officer to the council.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of July 17, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 6-30-23 to 7-13-23 and 7-14-23 to 7-27-23.
3. Excuse Becky Smith from the August 7, 2023 regular council meeting due personal conflicts. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Resolution 080723-02 Gaming Licenses for Corunna Athletic Club.
Brenda Vowell, Corunna Athletic Club, presented the requested Gaming Licenses Mrs. Vowell stated this license will allow them to conduct 50/50 raffles at sporting events. Granger moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve Resolution 080723-02 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider c2ae Corunna Ave Sewer Extension Proposal.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, updated the council on the current work that has been conducted on Corunna Ave. Bill Kimble, c2ae, was present to answer any and all questions. Spannagel moved, Granger seconded, to approve the Corunna Ave Sewer Extension Proposal for $9,450.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider c2ae 2023 Bridge Safety Inspections Proposal.
Bill Kimble, c2ae, reviewed the Bridge Safety Inspections Proposal with council and answer any and all questions. Granger moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve the Bridge Safety Inspection Proposal as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Resolution 080723-01 Public Gathering Space Grant.
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, discussed the changes requested by the state. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Resolution 080723-01 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITY OF CORUNNA
RESOLUTION #080723-01
(Revised from former Resolution #041723-01)
AUTHORIZING RESOLUTION TO APPLY FOR A PUBLIC GATHERING SPACE GRANT THROUGH THE MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND
Minutes of a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held in Corunna McCurdy Park Event Center, 457 Emma Drive, in said City, on August 7, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.
PRESENT: DeLorge, Granger, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
ABSENT: Carr, Smith.
The following preamble and resolution were offered by Councilperson Spannagel and supported by Councilperson DeLorge.
WHEREAS, the Michigan Strategic Fund has invited Units of General Local Government to apply for its Public Gathering Spaces (PGS) Competitive Funding Round; and
WHEREAS, the City of Corunna desires to request $750,000 in CDBG funds to construct public restrooms, parking lots, communal fire pit, art feature, playground equipment, drinking fountain, expanded WIFI, and needed connecting trails in McCurdy Park; and
WHEREAS, the City of Corunna commits local funds in the amount of $280,000 from various sources as shown in the attached Exhibit “A” and Exhibit “B” of City funding; and
WHEREAS, the proposed project is consistent with the local Community Development Plan as described in the Application; and
WHEREAS, the proposed project will benefit all residents of the project area and 55.89 percent of the residents of the City of Corunna are low–and moderate-income persons as determined by census data provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development OR an income survey approved by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation; and
WHEREAS, local funds and any other funds to be invested in the project have not been obligated/incurred and will not be obligated/incurred prior to a formal grant award, completion of the environmental review procedures and a formal written authorization to obligate/incur costs from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Corunna hereby designates Joseph S. Sawyer, City Manager, as the Environmental Review Certifying Officer, the person authorized to certify the Michigan CDBG Application, the person authorized to sign the Grant Agreement and payment requests, and the person authorized to execute any additional documents required to carry out and complete the grant.
Discuss Early Voting Options.
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer, updated the council on the proposal that passed on the November 2022 ballot. Sarrazin moved, Spannagel seconded, to appoint Jennier Stout, Clerk/Treasurer, to execute the documents required to conduct early voting.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Gary Holzhausen, County Commissioner, gave the council an update on the following:
1. The county is at a 26% fund balance.
2. The Sherif Department was able to get two new vehicles.
3. There is a new 911 tower being installed for 2.3 million.
4. All the lines at the court house have been inspected.
Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police, updated the council on the Fire Department.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to adjourn at 8:09 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish August 11, 2023
