PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
NOVEMBER 8, 2022
CITY COUNCIL ELECTION
NOTICE OF THE LAST DATE AND TIME FOR RECEIVING
NOMINATING PETITIONS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, as provided for by Section 13.7 of the City Charter that the Owosso City Clerk’s Office, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan, has nominating petitions available for persons desiring to qualify as a candidate for elected positions to the Owosso Council.
Petitions shall be filed in the City Clerk’s Office not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Further information may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at (989)725-0500 or by visiting the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and searching for City Council Candidate Guidelines.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at 989 725-0500. Web Site Address: www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: July 15, 2022
