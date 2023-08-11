NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, starting promptly at 10:00 A.M. on AUGUST 30, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. TO ALL PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, are limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. MORTGAGE SALE – A mortgage was granted by DOUGLAS G. SAYERS, a married man, Mortgagor(s), to MORTGAGE CENTER LLC, 26555 EVERGREEN ROAD, STE. 900, SOUTHFIELD, MI 48076, Mortgagee, dated MAY 30, 2017, and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds for Shiawassee County, and State of Michigan on MAY 31, 2017, in LIBER 1234 on PAGE 0958, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due, at the date of this notice, for principal and interest, the sum of ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED SIXTY NINE AND 40/100THS ($100,969.40) DOLLARS at 4.25% percent per annum and attorney fees as provided for in said Mortgage, and no suit or proceedings at law or in equity have been instituted to recover the moneys secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, and pursuant to the statute of the State of Michigan in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given that on the date and time stated above,¬¬¬¬ the undersigned will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, the premises described in said Mortgage, or so much thereof as may be necessary to pay the amount so as aforesaid due on said mortgage, and all other legal costs, charges and expenses including the said attorney’s fee, also any sum or sums which may be paid by the undersigned, necessary to protect their interest in the premises, which said premises are described as follows: Township of Rush, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, to wit: A part of the North 1 / 2 of Section 36, T8N, R2E, Rush Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning on the West line of the right of way of State Highway M-52 (formerly known as State Highway M-47) at a point 1035 feet North of the East and West 1 / 4 line of said Section; thence North along said Highway line 85 feet; thence West to the Shiawassee River; thence South along the Easterly bank of said river to a line which is 1035 feet North of and parallel with the East and West 1 / 4 line of said Section; thence East to the place of beginning. Commonly Known As: 3683 N. M-52, Owosso, MI 48867-1049 The redemption period shall be SIX (6) MONTHS from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with 1948CL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be thirty (30) days from the date of such sale. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale, pursuant to MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damage to the property during the redemption period.
KAREN L. ROWSE-OBERLE (P41893) ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE 24525 HARPER AVENUE ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI 48080 (586) 777-0770 Dated: 7-28-2023
(07-28)(08-25)
Publish July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
