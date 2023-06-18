LIMITED TAX PLEDGE

NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that there will be a meeting of the Board of Education of Laingsburg Community Schools, Shiawassee and Clinton Counties, Michigan.

At said meeting, the Board of Education will consider for approval its proposed State Aid Note. The proposed State Aid Note (General Obligation - Limited Tax), if issued, will contain the limited tax full faith and credit pledge of Laingsburg Community Schools, Shiawassee and Clinton Counties, Michigan.

DATE OF MEETING: June 21, 2023

PLACE OF MEETING: Middle School Media Center,

112 S High St Laingsburg, MI 48848

HOUR OF MEETING: 7 o’clock, p.m.

TELEPHONE NUMBER OF

PRINCIPAL OFFICE OF THE

BOARD OF EDUCATION: 517-651-2705

BOARD MINUTES ARE LOCATED

AT THE PRINCIPAL OFFICE

OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION: 205 S Woodhull Laingsburg, MI 48848

Renee Gutzman,

Secretary, Board of Education

Publish: June 18, 2023

