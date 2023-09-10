CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
PUBLIC NOTICE
ADOPTION OF A
ZONING ORDINANCE
TO THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OWOSSO AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an updated and revised Zoning Map, regulating the development and use of land, will be discussed at the public hearing by the Planning Commission of the City of Owosso on September 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall.
The amendment modifies the Zoning Map as follows:
• A consolidation of the residential and commercial districts;
The complete Official Zoning Map is available for public inspection at City Hall, 301 W. Main Street during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, and on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.org.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: September 10, 2023
