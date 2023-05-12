Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
May 3, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Beth Andrus, Larry Place, Tom Emery, Dave & Diane Jones, Greg & Monica Edington, Rich and Jean Lord-Wilder, Tim Kubu, Mike Millikin.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The public hearing for Spartan Fence was opened at 7:02pm.
Parmalee explained the request by Spartan Fence. After discussion and no public comment, the Resolution 05-2023 to Establish Industrial Development District for Spartan Fence, Inc. was approved. Parmalee Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes. Carried.
The public hearing for Spartan Fence was closed at 7:06pm.
The April 5, 2023 meeting minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 34 traffic stops in the Twp; 130 total calls for the month in the Twp.
SSESA: 28 runs for the month in the Twp; 75 runs for the year in the Twp; 603 SSESA calls year to date.
County Comm: Commissioner Emery gave a report of the county activities.
DDA: The DDA has sold the old Talbot Property. Closing will be May 9, 2023.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Unfinished Business:
• The proposed Master Plan was presented by Beth Andrus of the Planning Commission. The Township Board reviewed and moved to send it to the surrounding municipalities and utilities for review. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
New Business:
• The Planning Commission submitted their 2022 Annual Report. The Board accepted with corrections. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
• Fence posts placed by the Ehrhart’s on Thornapple Dr. was discussed by the Board. Resolution 06-2023 was approved, requesting that the poles be moved off the private road easement at a minimum and further back if the Shiawassee County Com. Dev. Dept (SCCDD) determines it necessary. The Perry Township Board further acknowledges that the location off the easement is a zoning issue and the SCCDD has jurisdiction over that issue. Parmalee moved Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• The updated DDA ByLaws were submitted to the Board for approval. Parmalee moved Fulks seconded to approve. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• The updated 2023 FOIA Detailed Cost Itemization was approved changing the hourly rate from $16.25 to $18.00. Schmidt moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved anyone who wants to attend the Shiawassee Regional Annual Dinner in the amount of $50ea on June 8, 2023. Schmidt moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: May 12, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.